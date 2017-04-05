Travelling with Indian Railways? Here’s why Airtel should be your first choice

If you wish to check the network coverage of your phone, open the RailYatri app and then click on the timetable of the train you are travelling on. You will then be provided with a link at the bottom which will showcase a map wich will have the details of the network coverage.

If you are a regular traveller in Indian trains, you surely would have suffered from the poor network once in a while. According to a smartphone application RailYatri, users can now check the quality of their mobile network connections even during the train journey. In a press statement, Rail Yatri said, “So, travellers can check and compare the mobile connectivity across the different route.” If you wish to check the network coverage of your phone, open the RailYatri app and then click on the timetable of the train you are travelling on. You will then be provided with a link at the bottom which will showcase a map wich will have the details of the network coverage.

The app also rolled out a chart which shows major train routes and their corresponding coverage by popular telecom service providers such as Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance, BSNL and Idea. According to the chart, Delhi to Howrah (Kolkata) route scored the highest with 88 percent network coverage. Bangalore to Chennai route, with 78 per cent coverage came in second.

Meanwhile, mobile connectivity on Mumbai to Chennai and Mumbai to Bangalore routes stood at 58 percent, while commuters are expected to get 74 percent connectivity on Delhi-Mumbai route. Other popular train routes and their connectivity include Mumbai to Kolkata at 63 percent, Delhi to Chennai at 73 percent and Chennai to Kolkata at 70 per cent.

Manish Rathi, CEO and co-founder, RailYatri.in said, “An Indian on an average uses 4-5 apps during long train journeys. Internet connectivity along the rail routes has thus become important to ensure a pleasant experience for today’s travellers. With the Network Coverage feature, passengers now know what to expect along with their train route. Armed with this information, they can make their calls or take decisions like downloading a movie or book for later consumption.”

Meanwhile, Airtel’s network, on an average, has the maximum connectivity on most routes. Airtel is followed by Vodafone and Idea. Rathi added, “While stations are getting a high-speed WiFi connection, the RailYatri data showed fluctuating mobile connectivity on long train routes. While at some routes the network connectivity ranges as high as 70-88 percent, at other places they could go as low as 20 percent, depending on the network providers available on that route. The RailYatri data also captures the coverage by individual provider between stations. This awareness is definitely empowering the train traveller to make right choices at the right time.”