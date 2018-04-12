Samsung Rewards now rolling out to Samsung Pay users in India

Samsung Rewards is already available for Samsung Pay users in other global markets

Samsung India on Thursday rolled out Samsung Rewards for the users of its mobile payments service Samsung Pay in India where they can collect and redeem ‘points’ to purchase the company’s devices.

The programme is already available for Samsung Pay users in other global markets, including South Korea, the US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand and Malaysia.

“With ‘Samsung Rewards’, we are attempting to drive user engagement and consumer loyalty for the platform,” Sanjay Razdan, Senior Director, Samsung India, said in a statement.

To use Samsung Pay, users have to tap the phone on a regular card reader and make payments and it works with fingerprint authentication, card tokenisation and Samsung’s mobile security platform – Samsung KNOX.

Samsung Pay was debuted in India in March 2017 and works with the company’s patented Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology as well as the Near Field Communication (NFC).