Reliance Jio rate-cutter plan: Here’s how you can make international calls for as low as Rs 3 (IE)

Reliance Jio might have ended the availability of the free offers for its customers, but it continues to keep coming up with new plans to take on its rivals. Jio is now offering its subscribers, a ‘Rate-Cutter’ plan where people will be able to make international calls, including the US and the UK, at prices as low as Rs 3 per minute. According to the information available on Reliance Jio’s website, this ISD offer can be availed by purchasing the rate-cutter plan, which has been priced at Rs 501. The telco’s website has put out a list of countries and their codes and the relative cost per minute that the customers will have to shell out if they avail the rate cutter plan.

When it comes to Rs 3 per minute, you can make a call to the following countries: USA, UK, Bangladesh, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Belgium, Austria, Brazil, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Mongolia, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Taiwan and Switzerland. In other popular countries like France, South Korea, Pakistan, Japan, Argentina, Israel and Denmark, calls can be made at Rs 4.8 per minute.

Also read | Reliance Jio free offer deadlines end: Here are all the details on tariff and plans for Prime and non-Prime members

This move by Reliance Jio might be another shocker for the older telecom companies – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular and it can have a big impact on the ISD revenue of these companies. However, Bharti Airtel had recently said that it is offering best international roaming rates to its travelling customers to ensure that they are protected from bill shocks. Even Vodafone had announced that its free data offers can be availed by subscribers who are travelling abroad without roaming charges.

You may also like to watch:

Meanwhile, Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan and the Prime membership offer deadlines have ended now. Jio’s services are no longer available for free. Unless Jio announces some other form of free offers, users cannot avail any new deal. As of now, it appears April 15 was the last day for customers to avail the offer. Reliance Jio had rolled out its all new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which, in a way, was a revamp of its old ‘Summer Surprise’ offers. Like the previous offer, Jio has been giving its users 3 months of unlimited data but this time the price has been slightly higher. While the Rs 303 data pack can be availed for Rs 309 and the Rs 499 data pack can be purchased for Rs 509.