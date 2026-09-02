After pioneering vacuum cleaners, Sir James Dyson has taken up the challenge of addressing oral care with a revolutionary new electric toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes have been around for decades now, and Dyson’s CameraJet toothbrush doesn’t seem any different, at least at first glance. However, look closely, and you might see the “revolutionary” bits sticking out of the brush – a camera and clever AI. Not the ChatGPT kind, but a clever one indeed.

With the CameraJet, Dyson is stepping into luxury oral healthcare – a $499 (approximately Rs 47,300) electric toothbrush that takes your oral hygiene seriously. The absurdly high price tag still gets you conventional bristles for cleaning your teeth, but there’s more inside – a lot more. But here are some highlights – there’s a camera on the next, dynamic liquid-flossing jets, and enough computational power to land a rover on Mars!

Classic Dyson!

CameraJet is less toothbrush and more of a high-tech mouth surveillance

Dyson CameraJet

At the heart (or rather, neck) of the CameraJet sits a tiny, 100,000-pixel macro lens camera, positioned directly below the brush head. Backed by a strobing light system that pulses 257 times per second (deliberately timed out of sync with the 1,000-stroke-per-second bristles so the lens view isn’t obscured), the brush effectively offers an endoscope.

As you brush, there’s an AI algorithm called Gap Optical Targeting, trained on nearly 470,000 dental images. It scans your teeth at 28 frames per second, and the moment it detects an interdental gap, the handle fires a pressurised conical spray of mouthwash into the crevice in under 100 milliseconds.

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The goal? You get automatic flossing while you brush, bypassing the single daily habit that most adults notoriously skip.

Dyson didn’t stop there. To keep the camera lens clear during the brushing process, Dyson even engineered its own custom non-foaming toothpaste and low-foaming mouthwash. After all, your standard foamy toothpaste would simply blind the toothbrush’s eyes.

Clever tech powers this toothbrush

If you assume it’s just a fancy electric toothbrush with a camera, think again. The CameraJet’s technical specifications sheet seems like it belongs to an aerospace project.

The brush features an internal 12.5ml Anti-Gravity Tank powered by a diaphragm pump that ensures liquid fires smoothly without drawing air bubbles, even when turned upside down to reach the backs of your molars. Meanwhile, Variable Sonic Oscillation constantly adjusts bristle angles to prevent jamming against uneven teeth, with Dyson claiming up to 69% better plaque removal in hard-to-reach areas.

See! It’s not just another pricey electric toothbrush with a Dyson badge.

Dyson CameraJet

There’s more. When you finish, the included dock recharges the battery while automatically refilling the toothbrush’s internal reservoir with mouthwash in three seconds flat. It all connects to the MyDyson app, which streams a live feed from inside your mouth directly to your smartphone, providing 3D coverage mapping, missing-spot alerts, and technique coaching.

Lots of tech for a toothbrush! Now you know why Dyson is asking $499 for one.

Should you buy Dyson’s fancy electric toothbrush?

While automated liquid flossing could help those who refuse to floss manually, $500 is a staggering price tag for what is essentially a complex gadget that sits on a slippery bathroom counter. Add in the recurring cost of RFID-chipped replacement brush heads, dedicated non-foaming toothpaste, and specialised mouthwash, and you have a major recurring expense to deal with.

That said, if you can spare that kind of money, you can be assured of having the most cutting-edge oral health gadget at your disposal, and no excuse for poorly kept teeth.