Central Railway has announced four additional Ganpati special train services between Mumbai and Madgaon on September 11 and September 13, 2026, to meet the expected increase in passenger demand during the festival season.

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The railway zone will operate two services in each direction between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon. The additional trains will offer more travel options for passengers heading between Mumbai and Goa during the busy Ganpati period.

Mumbai-Madgaon Ganpati special train timings

Train No. 01007 CSMT-Madgaon Special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12:40 am on September 11 and September 13. It will reach Madgaon at 3:30 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 01008 Madgaon-CSMT Special will leave Madgaon at 4:30 pm on September 11 and September 13 and arrive at CSMT at 8:15 am the following day.

The trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

The special trains will comprise two AC 3-Tier coaches, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two Second Seating-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Ganpati special bookings already open

Advance reservation for Train No. 01007 Ganpati Reserved Special opened on August 29, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations and through the IRCTC website. Passengers travelling in the unreserved coaches can book tickets through the UTS system at normal charges.

Passengers can also use the RailOne app for ticket booking.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has regularised the 04116/04115 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Subedarganj-LTT Special as Train Nos. 14122/14121 LTT-Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express.

The upgraded weekly service has already commenced under its new regular train numbers. Train No. 14122 LTT-Subedarganj Amrit Bharat Express departs from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10:55 pm every Friday with effect from August 28 and reaches Subedarganj at 7:30 am on the third day.

In the return direction, Train No. 14121 Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express departs from Subedarganj at 12:10 pm every Thursday with effect from August 27 and reaches Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8:50 pm the following day.

The train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Chitrakoot Dham, Banda, Ragaul, Bharuwa Sumerpur, Govindpuri and Fatehpur.

The 22-coach Amrit Bharat Express will comprise eight Sleeper Class coaches, 11 General Unreserved coaches, one pantry car and two luggage-cum-Divyangjan brake vans.

The regularisation of the service is aimed at providing an affordable travel option with improved comfort and safety, particularly for lower-income and middle-class passengers, while strengthening rail connectivity between Mumbai and northern India.