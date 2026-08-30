Fold phones are the flavour of the season. What began as an expensive experiment is now turning into the next big smartphone battle. Samsung has been at it for years, Chinese brands have made these devices thinner and lighter, and Google is trying to make the category feel less like a novelty and more like something you can use every day.

That is where the Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets a lot right. The first thing that struck me was not the folding screen but a little ring of lights around the rear camera flash that Google calls HiLight. If you were a BlackBerry user, you will know what it brings to mind: the tiny red notification light that made you reach for the phone every time it blinked.

HiLight is Google’s modern take on that idea. Place the Pixel Fold face down and it can alert you when selected contacts call, with different colours assigned to favourite contacts. It also indicates what Gemini is doing – whether it is listening, thinking or responding. It is a small feature, but one that gives the phone some character.

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More importantly, this is a phone that does not constantly remind you that you are carrying a device with a folding screen. It is thin and light enough to feel comfortable in the hand, while the 6.5-inch outer display is large enough for most everyday jobs. Checking WhatsApp, replying to emails, browsing or looking something up does not require you to open the phone.

When you need more room, the 8-inch inner display comes into its own. Reading a long article, working on a document, watching a video or using two apps side by side is simply more comfortable. After a while, you stop thinking about the hinge and just use the screen that suits the task. That, to me, is the biggest compliment you can give a foldable.

The experience is quick too. The Tensor G6 chip and 16GB of RAM keep apps responsive, while the 1-120Hz LTPO OLED displays make scrolling and switching between screens smooth. Google’s software is where things get more interesting, with features designed to remove small everyday irritations rather than simply show off what AI can do.

Take Rambler, built into Gboard, Google’s keyboard. Instead of carefully dictating every word, you can speak naturally and let it remove filler words, understand mid-sentence corrections and format what you say. So, “Let’s meet at 2 pm – actually, make that 3 pm,” should result in the correct time rather than a transcript of your indecision. For people who dictate emails, messages or notes, it can save considerable time.

Magic Capture brings a similar approach to photography. The phone records video while analysing the footage for good still images. It can pick out a smile, laugh or action shot, and then crop, straighten or reduce blur. Rather than worrying about pressing the shutter at exactly the right moment, you can let the phone find the best frame.

The camera hardware includes a 48MP main camera, 10.8MP telephoto and 10.5MP ultra-wide, with dual 10MP cameras for selfies and video calls. As with other Pixel phones, Google’s computational photography is as important as the numbers. The result is a camera system focused less on specifications and more on making it easier to get a good shot.

Two other features are worth mentioning. Sign-to-Text Translation can translate supported sign language into text on the display, potentially making conversations easier for people who use sign language. Advanced Call Assist tackles another everyday nuisance: unwanted calls. Depending on the feature and market, the Pixel Fold can screen unknown callers, provide transcripts and help you decide whether a call needs your attention.

The 4,806mAh battery supports 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 wireless charging. There is IP68 water resistance, while Android 17 comes with seven years of OS and security updates. For a premium phone designed to last, these are reassuring additions.

What I liked most about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is that it does not force you to change how you use a phone. The outer screen handles quick jobs; the inner one gives you more space when you need it. Features such as Rambler, Magic Capture and Call Assist are aimed at saving time rather than creating new things for you to learn.

Foldables remain expensive, and not everyone needs a larger screen in their pocket. But this one makes a strong case for the form factor. With an Apple fold phone widely expected to launch soon, the next phase of the foldable battle could be even more interesting. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold shows that foldables are beginning to move beyond being conversation starters and become phones you can simply get on with using.

SPECIFICATIONS

Main display: Super Actua foldable OLED display (2,076 x 2,152 pixels)

Cover display: 6.5-inch Actua OLED display with 1-120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Google Tensor G6

Operating system: Android 17, upto 7 major OS upgrades

Cameras: Triple rear setup with 48MP main, 10.8MP telephoto and 10.5MP ultra-wide

Dual 10MP front/inner selfie cameras

Battery & charging: 4,806mAh, 30W wired/25W wireless charging

Durability: ; IP68 dust & water resistant

Estimated street price: Rs 1,86,999 (Olive, 16GB+512GB)