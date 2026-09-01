Tata Realty & Infrastructure (TRIL) has roped in Gaurav Jain, deputy chief executive officer of Birla Estates, part of Aditya Birla Real Estate, as its managing director and CEO, said sources in the know.

Jain will replace Sanjay Dutt, who recently resigned as MD and CEO of TRIL to pursue new opportunities. Jain is expected to join TRIL in early September, sources said.

A TRIL spokesperson did not offer any comment on the development. Calls and messages sent to Jain did not elicit a response.

Jain previously worked with Godrej Properties as business head—North and was national sales head at Mahindra Lifespaces.

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“Tatas have serious plans for TRIL, which faced some challenges in the past. With the new CEO, they want to grow the business,” said sources.

TRIL’s revenue fell 19% to `1,620 crore in FY26 from ` 2,008 crore in the previous year, while its loss widened to ` 456 crore from ` 47 crore in FY25. Revenue contracted at a compounded annual rate of 8.59% between FY20 and FY26, according to Tata Sons’ latest annual report.

Tata Realty has a portfolio of 40 million sq ft across cities, with office properties accounting for about half of the total portfolio.

While the company had increasingly focused on office properties, it is now looking to expand its residential business and is developing projects in Mulund and Ghansoli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, among others. It exited low-cost housing after pioneering the segment in the MMR.

The company has joint ventures with UK-based Actis and Canadian investor CPP Investments (CPPIB) for office properties.