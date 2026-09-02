Gold Rate Today in India

On 2 September 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹150,780 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,100 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹138,215 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 2 September 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹150,780 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹136,305, reflecting a difference of ₹14,475 or 10.62%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.62% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 150,780 151,880 1,100.00 0.72% 22 Carat 138,215 139,223 1,008.30 0.72% 18 Carat 113,085 113,910 825.00 0.72% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down, as the yellow metal fell to its lowest level in over three weeks, driven by renewed military escalations between the US and Iran, which have increased concerns over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, further stoking inflationary concerns.

Crude oil prices surged as Washington and Tehran carried out military strikes against each other, further dampening market sentiment over the end of the prolonged West Asia conflict, which began in late February. Following this, the safe-haven demand for the dollar increased, as the dollar index climbed to its highest levels in three weeks.

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A firm greenback makes precious metals like gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby denting demand. Additionally, markets have increased bets on a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its September meeting, as 70% of traders weigh in on the probability of a 25 basis point hike by the central bank, further weighing negatively on the demand for gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices will remain range-bound over the near term, weighed by a spike in crude oil prices and a firm dollar. Increased expectations of a rate hike by the Fed are expected to weigh negatively on gold, as the central bank’s policymakers have emphasized that it may opt for a hawkish stance if inflation is not controlled within the Fed’s target of 2%.

“MCX Gold October may continue with the downward trajectory as sentiment is weak in the global markets. Rs. 151,000/10g is support for the day,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

For further cues on gold prices, markets will watch out for the ADP employment report, due later in the day, and nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 150,970 ( 1,110.00 ) 138,389 ( 1,017.50 ) 113,228 ( 832.50 ) Bangalore 150,900 ( 1,100.00 ) 138,325 ( 1,008.30 ) 113,175 ( 825.00 ) Chennai 151,220 ( 1,100.00 ) 138,618 ( 1,008.40 ) 113,415 ( 825.00 ) Delhi 150,520 ( 1,100.00 ) 137,977 ( 1,008.30 ) 112,890 ( 825.00 ) Hyderabad 151,020 ( 1,100.00 ) 138,435 ( 1,008.30 ) 113,265 ( 825.00 ) Kolkata 150,580 ( 1,100.00 ) 138,032 ( 1,008.30 ) 112,935 ( 825.00 ) Mumbai 150,780 ( 1,100.00 ) 138,215 ( 1,008.30 ) 113,085 ( 825.00 ) Pune 150,780 ( 1,100.00 ) 138,215 ( 1,008.30 ) 113,085 ( 825.00 ) Surat 150,980 ( 1,100.00 ) 138,398 ( 1,008.40 ) 113,235 ( 825.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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