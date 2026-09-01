Samsung’s next-generation flagship is set to get a major makeover – at least that’s what industry analysts suggest. Ever since the Galaxy S Ultra was born, Samsung’s R&D team has showered it with love – it got its shape and S pen from the Galaxy Note, the most advanced cameras, a premium titanium frame and a lot more. The Galaxy S Ultra has been Samsung’s ultimate representation of what a slab phone could be.

After this year’s incredibly well-built Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Samsung fan base and the tech community have been wondering how its successor will pan out. While an easy guess would be a phone that looks and feels similar to the Galaxy S26 Ultra – as has been the case with previous models – industry analysts and insiders have something to share. The Galaxy S27 Ultra, the supposed successor to the S26 Ultra, is likely to bring in some major changes.

Leaked 3D CAD renders published by Android Headlines in collaboration with serial insider Steve H.McFly (popularly known as @OnLeaks), reveal a dramatic shift in direction. Samsung is expected to finally retire its individual floating camera rings in favour of a unified camera plateau, while restructuring its rear optical array, internal battery engineering, and silicon architecture.

In essence, it will be a major upgrade.

Cameras to prioritise quality over quantity

The most significant technical upgrade is limited to the rear camera system. According to supply chain details, Samsung is abandoning the quad-camera formula that defined its flagships through the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Instead of dividing the zoom responsibilities between dedicated 3x and 5x/10x lenses, Samsung is now streamlining the setup into three primary sensors:

One telephoto camera to rule them all: The separate 3x (1/3.94″) and 5x (1/2.52″) lenses are being replaced by a single 4x optical zoom module paired with a much larger 1/1.9″ sensor.

More light-sensitive sensor: The massive increase in physical sensor area allows for superior light collection, dynamic range, and low-light performance compared to the smaller sensors used previously.

High-resolution crop zoom: Intermediate 2x to 3x zoom focal lengths will be handled via high-resolution sensor cropping from the main 200MP ISOCELL primary camera, thus relying on improved pixel-binning algorithms to maintain detail.

OnLeaks has completed the CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, confirming that my information was completely accurate. You can hate it, you can reject it, but this is the reality.@OnLeaks pic.twitter.com/H144FbLjY4 — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) August 25, 2026

A brand new design

CAD renders published by industry leakers indicate the Galaxy S27 Ultra measures approximately 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm, maintaining a similar footprint to its predecessor while expanding to a total thickness of 12.53mm at the camera protrusion.

Now, consolidating the camera assembly into a single raised plateau provides two distinct engineering advantages:

Thermal and lens clearance: Larger optical elements and periscope prisms require physical depth. A single island layout gives engineers necessary internal clearance and improved thermal dissipation around the main processor. This should help keep the phone running cooler under intense workloads like gaming and multitasking.

More space for battery: Eliminating the secondary 3x telephoto housing frees up critical internal real estate. Early reports suggest this extra space allows Samsung to increase battery capacity toward 5,700 mAh using higher-density Silicon Carbon battery tech, all while keeping the S Pen integrated into the chassis.

More raw performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is paired with Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship platform chip, which is expected to be built on an advanced 2nm process node. Select regional variants are expected to run Samsung’s in-house Exynos silicon. On the front, the device maintains its 6.9-inch flat AMOLED display, with reports pointing toward hardware-level privacy viewing modes that reduce side viewing angles on demand, building on the privacy display feature from the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will likely launch in January 2027, going by the timelines for earlier flagships from the brand.