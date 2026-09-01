A key section of the railway network between Telangana and Karnataka is set for expansion, with two more tracks planned on the Secunderabad-Wadi route. The work will strengthen one of the important rail corridors in the region, where rising traffic has put pressure on the existing infrastructure.

The new lines are being taken up as part of a wider plan to expand the railway network between Secunderabad and Wadi. The project is expected to improve the movement of trains through the section and provide more room for both passenger and goods traffic as demand increases.

Rs.1,122.78 cr tender for Sulehali West-Kurugunta section

As part of this expansion plan, South Central Railway has invited bids for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth ₹1,122.78 cr for quadrupling the track between Sulehali West and Kurugunta (KQT) stations in Karnataka.

The work involves laying new third and fourth lines, along with electrification, signalling and telecommunication works. The package is being executed in connection with the Wadi-Secunderabad quadrupling project.

About Secunderabad -Wadi third and fourth line project

The Sulehali West-Kurugunta work is part of the larger Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)-Wadi third and fourth line project, approved by the Union Cabinet at an estimated cost of ₹5,012 crore.

The wider project spans around 173 km, covering sections in both Telangana and Karnataka. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it has a completion timeline of five years.

Existing section has over 114% utilisation

The expansion is significant as the existing Secunderabad-Wadi section is already carrying heavy traffic. PIB report states that utilisation on the section has crossed 114%, indicating limited room on the existing network for handling further train movements.

With four tracks available on the upgraded section, train operations can be organised with greater flexibility, particularly where passenger and goods services share the same route.

Industrial and freight traffic adds to demand

The route also serves industrial areas in the region, including Tandur, Sedam and Nagulapalli, which have cement and steel-related activity.

Coal, cement and food grains are among the commodities transported along the corridor. The expansion will therefore also support the movement of goods through the section as rail traffic continues to grow.