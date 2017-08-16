Jio Phone booking set to begin from August 24; know how to fill online registration form

In less than 8 days, Reliance will start bookings for Jio Phone. (Photo YouTube grab from Reliance AGM)

In less than 8 days, Reliance will start bookings for Jio Phone. The phone will be given on ‘first come, first serve basis’. The company has launched a form for online registration. People who are interested in buying Jio Phone can now register online on Jio’s official website. Jio Phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available for pre-booking from August 24 on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. This deposit will be refunded after 36 months on the return of the phone and this is how the price of the phone will be effectively zero. The Jio Phone’s user testing in beta mode began on August 15. Reliance Jio, the fourth-generation telecom arm of Reliance Industries, will provide unlimited data on the phone for Rs 153 per month.

Procedure for online registration

Direct URL: http://www.jio.com/en-in/jp-keep-me-posted

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani took everyone by surprise when he announced the launch of Jio phone. The offer included lifelong free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero. RIL chief Mukesh Ambani made the big announcement at the company’s 40th shareholder meeting.

Jio has 125 million users since its launch in September last year, as per a report in PTI.

Out of the 78 crore phones in India, Ambani had said that 50 crore are feature phones that cannot be used for Internet or data usage. The new phone would give the affordable device to these 50 crore users and end these users’ digital exclusion in India.