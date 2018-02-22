HTC Vive Business Edition launched in India: Price, features, and more

HTC Vive Business Edition will be available to buy from Amazon.in and Imol.in

HTC on Wednesday launched the Vive Business Edition headset at a price of Rs 1,26,990 in India. The HTC Vive Business Edition can be purchased via Amazon India and Imol.in. The headset would allow organisations to order Vive VR systems with additional services adapted for business and commercial environments. HTC Vive Business Edition includes a VR headset, two controllers, two base stations, a 3-in-1 cable, and four face cushions.

The HTC Vive Business Edition virtual reality headset borrows most of the features from the HTC Vive that is available in India at a price of Rs 76,990 after the recent price cut. The new VR headset is suited for the businesses where they can buy it in bulk along with commercial licensing in India. It comes with a 3.6-inch dual AMOLED display with a resolution of up to 2160×1200 pixels at a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a 110-degree Field-of-View (FoV) along with a feature to adjust the focus and length of the lens.

The sensors on HTC Vive Business Edition include a G-sensor, gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and a customised SteamVR navigation sensor. The connectivity options on the HTC Vive Business Edition headset are Bluetooth, Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI port.

“Built to scale with growing business requirements, HTC Vive Business Edition delivers an exceptional experience and innovative solutions that address the growing business needs of companies globally,” Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia at HTC, said in a press statement. He further added, “As a part of our focus in 2018, we plan to expedite the growth of our partners through the application of Vive technology across areas like gaming, entertainment, automotive, engineering and medical, among others.”