Google Assistant can now make digital payments; here’s how it will work

Google Assistant service might now be able to make payments online for you, using its artificial intelligence bot for devices which support it. According to the programs written for the APK in the latest beta version of Google’s Android app, gives us a hint that the Assistant will enable users to make direct automatic payments. Currently, it is not clear how it will function as the feature has not started working yet. But the codes suggest that users will be able to buy things using the Pixel smartphones by Google. It will also include the Google Home which might also be able to authorise payments.

Currently, Amazon’s Alexa offers a payment system for its Echo and Echo Dot devices. The details of your bank account or credit card are attached to your Amazon account, which enables one-click payments. Amazon lets the users buy products from the store including music. Assistant, being able to pay will increase the usage for customers. It will be able to show you products which you might be interested in, and can directly make the purchase for you.

In 2016, it was reported that the company had been working with MasterCard and Visa to enable Android Pay, for mobile payments across a variety of websites. Now, it will be a great achievement if it works in Google Assistant too, as it will also be introduced in Android Wear as well and probably smart cars some day.

Meanwhile, even Apple’s Siri has the payment option now. It is reportedly also working on a peer-to-peer payments system which may one day have the option of paying directly to messages. As users are embracing connected devices more than ever, Google made the right move to make a foray into this market, especially in the age of Internet of Things where people are imbibing technology as an ecosystem.