Find your next house: From NoBroker to 99acres, here are the most popular mobile apps

To buy, sell or rent a house, people normally search real estate listings in newspapers or visit the property dealer in the concerned area. However, this practice is fading fast and mobile apps for house hunting are fast emerging as the preferred medium. These apps allow you to search listings, designs, cost and other details of properties as per preferred locations. Sudhir Chowdhary picks some of the most popular and useful mobile apps to use to find your next house.

NoBroker

A home rental platform that helps you save brokerage by connecting genuine house owners and tenants directly without a broker. Available on iOS, Android and Windows platforms, this app is efficient in establishing direct contact between owners of flats, apartments or residences and tenants looking for rental accommodation. The NoBroker app lets the house owner list her property for free in five quick steps. The tenant can look at the properties with photographs in the preferred locality or near a landmark and see details and amenities.

HDFC RED

Available on iOS, Android and Windows platforms, HDFC RED is a digital marketplace for home buyers and develop-ers. A wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC, this technology-enabled solution helps home buyers find the right kind of place from a pool of 27,000-plus types of homes listed on the platform. It lists properties from 23 cities in India, covering more than

80% of the primary residential market in major cities of the country. For a user, it offers a gamified interface and card design architecture, so you get a house hunting experience that is intuitive, simple and easy.

NestAway

NestAway is a fast growing home rental network attempting to provide better rental solutions via design and technology. It helps you find, book and move in to a rental home of choice across Indian cities—all from within an app. Not just that, it helps you move in, ask for repairing services, pay your rent and finally move-out—again all within an app, which is simple to navigate. The best part: NestAway has housing for everyone. With furnished houses, no brokerage and no maintenance hassles, it offers a better alternative to PG. Every Nestaway home is equipped with a TV, sofa, bed, cupboards, washing machine, fridge, Wi-Fi and more—no wonder the app is a hit among singles looking for affordable and hassle-free accommodation.

MagicBricks

This is probably one of the most popular property platforms—now available on a mobile app—which puts all complex parameters of property search in a simple and intuitive interface. The USP of MagicBricks is smart integration and multiple views of the properties in one touch. Another feature of this app is intelligent searches, which narrow down your options. It is available on iOS, Android and Windows platforms.

99acres

This app from Info Edge makes it extremely easy to search buy, sell or rent property in India. Users can visually explore apartments, farm houses, flats, houses, builder floors, plots, villas, commercial offices, shops, factories through rich photos, attractive videos, interactive maps and many other details. The app also enables users to view photos and videos of society/locality of a property. Available on iOS and Android platform, it has a powerful search engine and a user can effortlessly post his or her property for free.

All new project information is on your fingertips, and one feature that I really liked is its user activity log. This automatically keeps track of viewed properties, contacted sellers and past searches.