Facebook Messenger Lite comes to India; version is faster, uses less data

Messenger Lite was built to give people a great messenger experience, no matter what technology they use or have access to.

With an aim to tap the emerging market where most people use Android phones but struggle with slow mobile connectivity, Facebook Messenger has rolled out the “light” version of its app, ‘Messenger Lite’, in India. Messenger Lite is a lightweight, fast and simple version of Messenger that is uniquely designed for markets with slower than average internet speeds and a prevalence of basic Android smartphones.

This light version enable users to send and receive texts, photos, links, emojis and stickers. Messenger Lite is under 10 MB, and therefore it’s relatively fast to install and quick to start up.

More than one billion people around the world use messenger every month from a range of mobile devices on networks of various speeds and reliability. With Messenger Lite, more people can stay in contact, regardless of network conditions or storage limitations on their Android devices.

The new Messenger Lite also enables voice calling and the active now indicator. It also has the ability to view and remove group members and add members to groups.

Messenger Lite was previously rolled out in countries such as Vietnam, Nigeria, Peru, Turkey, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands. In India with Messenger Lite, more people can stay in contact, regardless of network conditions or storage limitations on their Android devices.

Messenger Lite is a solution for people who don’t have the latest smartphone, but still want to stay connected to their friends and family.

Facebook had rolled out a lite version of the social network app too a couple of years ago. The app is popular among those who use budget Android phones, which still make up the volumes in a market like India. This February, Facebook had announced that Facebook Lite had crossed 200 million users.