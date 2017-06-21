Tata Group to buy Air India? Will the state-run carrier fly back to its home base?

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has held informal talks with the government, expressing preliminary interest in buying a controlling stake in Air India with a 51% equity holding. (Image: Reuters)

The Tata Group is considering buying the giant beleaguered state-run carrier Air India from the government in partnership with Singapore Airlines, ET Now reported on Wednesday citing unidentified sources. This could be a homecoming for Air India, whose original owner was the Tata Group itself before the airline was nationalised.

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has held informal talks with the government, expressing preliminary interest in buying a controlling stake in Air India with a 51% equity holding, ET Now reported. The government, which is also reportedly keen on retaining Air India as a domestic carrier, is happy with the Tata Group’s interest in the heavily debt-laden carrier, the report said.

Air India, under intense competition from leaner, more efficient and often-cheaper private airlines, is reeling under a debt of about Rs 50,000 crore, with about Rs 28,000 crore in working capital debt, and about Rs 4,000 crore in interest burden alone. It has not turned profit in 10 years, since at least the year 2007. Recently, top government representatives, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju have spoken openly about selling Air India.

Air India’s market share in domestic market has fallen to 14% in 10 years from 35% a decade ago, placing it third in the national ranking, behind Indigo, which commands about 40% of Indian skies, and Jet Airways, which has about 16% of the share. Air India also flies overseas, and commands 17% of the international traffic from and into India.

Air India has guzzled up taxpayer money over and over again but to no effect. The carrier has received bailout packages worth about Rs 24,000 crore out of a total Rs 30,000 crore approved, but has failed to revive its fortunes amid private airlines continuously gaining market share.

While the Tata Group is concerned with Air India’s huge debt pile, it sees value in the 14% market share the airline commands, ET Now reported.