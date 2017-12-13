Swiggy acqui-hires gourmet Asian food startup 48East

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today announced that it has acqui-hired Bengaluru based gourmet Asian food startup 48East. (Reuters)

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today announced that it has acqui-hired city -based gourmet Asian food startup 48East. 48East is founded by Joseph Cherian and Nabhojit Ghosh, who will now join Swiggy’s New Supply business line, the company said in a release. Swiggy said as COO of the New Supply business line, Cherian’s expertise in the food infrastructure space would further strengthen its focus on solving gaps in consumer supply through various strategic initiatives. This includes the recently launched Swiggy Access, where the company brings a variety of food to consumers by enabling plug-and-play expansion for restaurant partners in different areas, it said. “With their deep understanding of the food space and an impressive track record of delivering a great consumer experience, the 48East team will equip Swiggy with additional capabilities,” Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.