Swiggy acqui-hires gourmet Asian food startup 48East

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today announced that it has acqui-hired Bengaluru based gourmet Asian food startup 48East.

By: | Bengaluru | Published: December 13, 2017 5:43 PM
Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today announced that it has acqui-hired city -based gourmet Asian food startup 48East. 48East is founded by Joseph Cherian and Nabhojit Ghosh, who will now join Swiggy’s New Supply business line, the  company said in a release. Swiggy said as COO of the New Supply business line,  Cherian’s expertise in the food infrastructure space would  further strengthen its focus on solving gaps in consumer  supply through various strategic initiatives. This includes the recently launched Swiggy Access, where the company brings a variety of food to consumers by enabling plug-and-play expansion for restaurant partners in different areas, it said. “With their deep understanding of the food space and  an impressive track record of delivering a great consumer  experience, the 48East team will equip Swiggy with additional  capabilities,” Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

