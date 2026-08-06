PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported a 92% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹163 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), driven by robust growth in its life and health insurance distribution business.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the Gurugram-based fintech company rose 40% year-on-year to ₹1,888 crore during the quarter. Revenue from its insurance distribution platform, Policybazaar, grew 46% to ₹1,067 crore, while credit marketplace Paisabazaar reported revenue of ₹127 crore, up from ₹102 crore in the year-ago period.

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Insurance premium throughput on the marketplace increased 41% year-on-year to ₹8,372 crore, led by a 53% growth in its core online new protection (life) business and a 59% rise in new health insurance premiums. The higher insurance volumes helped expand the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin to 9%, compared with 6% in the corresponding quarter last year.

PB Fintech’s new initiatives business—which includes PB Partners (iPoSP aggregator), PB for Business (corporate insurance), PB UAE, and PB Connect—recorded 35% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹694 crore.

On the lending side, overall credit disbursals declined 38% year-on-year to ₹4,366 crore, reflecting continued moderation in the broader credit ecosystem. However, the company said its core online credit disbursals grew 33% year-on-year to ₹2,776 crore, led by unsecured credit while credit card distribution remained flat.

Shares of PB Fintech closed 1% higher at ₹1,620 on the NSE.