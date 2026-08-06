The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has changed its policy on immigration benefit applications, making it harder for people to file incomplete or weak requests and continue the process by submitting evidence later.

Under the new policy, applicants are expected to prove that they qualify for an immigration benefit when they submit their application. If they do not show that they are eligible or fail to submit the required initial documents, USCIS can now deny the application without first sending a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID).

The policy took effect immediately on August 5, 2026, and could affect thousands of people, including Indian applicants looking to study, work or settle in the US.

Applicants must provide required evidence at the start

USCIS said its application forms clearly explain what documents and evidence applicants need to submit. This means applicants already have the information needed to complete their applications properly when they file them.

The agency said that when an applicant does not prove eligibility or leaves out evidence that was clearly required at the time of filing, officers do not always have to give them another chance to provide those documents.

Instead, USCIS officers can deny the request directly. In the past, applicants could sometimes get an opportunity to submit missing documents after filing. Under the updated policy, that will no longer necessarily happen,

USCIS said the change will help “restore integrity to the immigration system” and make it harder for people to submit “frivolous benefit requests.”

The new USCIS policy applies broadly to all immigration benefit requests adjudicated by USCIS. This covers:

H-1B petitions (and other temporary worker petitions like L-1, O-1, etc.)

Green card applications (I-485 adjustment of status, immigrant petitions)

Work permits / Employment Authorization Documents

Change/extension of status

Naturalization

Family-based petitions

And most other USCIS-handled benefits

Change reverses Biden-era policy

The latest move changes a policy introduced during the Biden administration.

Under that earlier policy, USCIS officers were encouraged to ask applicants for additional evidence before denying an immigration benefit request. This could happen even when an applicant had submitted an incomplete application, had not shown that they were eligible, or had failed to provide evidence that was clearly required when the application was filed.

According to USCIS, that approach allowed frivolous or substantially incomplete applications to take up processing time and slow down decisions for other people waiting in line. The agency said the previous policy also created a way for some applicants to take advantage of the system.

USCIS said the Biden-era policy allowed some people to file “placeholder” applications to get related benefits such as employment authorisation while waiting for a decision. This meant people could access benefits even with incomplete applications that did not properly prove their eligibility.

Officers get more power to deny weak applications

With the new policy, USCIS has restored officers’ “full discretion” to deny certain immigration benefit requests without first sending an RFE or NOID.

The agency said this will allow officers to use their time and resources more efficiently. Instead of spending time asking for evidence on applications that do not meet basic requirements, officers can make decisions based on the information and evidence submitted with the application.

USCIS said the change will help it “better allocate resources to efficiently make decisions and prevent meritless requests.”

Policy takes effect immediately

The updated policy is effective immediately.

It applies to immigration benefit requests that are already pending as well as requests filed on or after August 5, 2026, unless a different rule is specifically provided by regulations or another USCIS policy.

The agency said the change is meant to ensure that people applying for immigration benefits meet the requirements and provide the necessary evidence when they first submit their requests.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.