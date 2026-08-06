Saudi Arabia‘s newest full-service carrier, Riyadh Air, has commenced operations in India with Mumbai as its first destination and is targeting a second Indian city by the end of this year. Flights to Mumbai are being operated on a daily basis, the carrier has said.

The airline, which launched commercial services in June after receiving its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, said India offers significant growth potential as Riyadh emerges as a major aviation hub under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

“Flying into India is a big milestone because we see a great opportunity for the Indian market with Riyadh Air,” Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial officer, Riyadh Air said. “Our purpose is to connect Riyadh with as many capitals and major markets in the world as possible, and Mumbai is one of those key markets.”

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The airline currently operates seven Boeing 787-9s and plans to expand its network to about 15 destinations by the end of this year, 20-22 destinations by March 2027 and more than 40 by the end of next year. By 2030, it aims to serve around 100 destinations globally, supported by an order book comprising 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 60 Airbus A321neos and future Airbus A350-1000 aircraft.

While declining to disclose the next Indian destination, the airline said it aims to operate to two Indian cities, including Mumbai, by the end of the year.

“With the arrival of the A321neos, we will have the ability to extend our footprint in India,” the executive said, adding that the narrowbody aircraft will be deployed to develop new markets before being upgraded to widebody operations as demand matures.

Unlike established Gulf carriers that rely heavily on transfer traffic, Riyadh Air said its immediate focus is on serving point-to-point demand from Riyadh, a city of more than nine million people.

“We are not positioning ourselves as another mega connector. Our primary purpose for the first few years is simply connecting Riyadh to large traffic markets,” the executive said.

Riyadh Air said its point-to-point strategy has limited its exposure to regional geopolitical disruptions. The airline has chosen Air India as its sole India partner to provide domestic connectivity beyond its own network. It also plans to remain competitive on fares, while cargo will be a key revenue driver, with temperature-controlled belly hold capacity designed to transport perishables and other specialised freight.

“Cargo plays a massive role in the economics of the route. Route profitability is driven by the combination of passenger revenue, cargo and costs,” the executive said, adding that Mumbai was selected because of its strong passenger and cargo demand to Saudi Arabia.