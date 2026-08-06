India is considering to impose a charge on cooking gas and natural gas consumers to help fund a planned $42 billion strategic fuel reserve, news agency Reuters reported, quoting two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The move was taken after disruptions from the Iran war exposed supply chain vulnerabilities.

The plan would extend India’s strategic reserves beyond crude oil for the first time, with stockpiles designed to cover about two months of crude and liquefied natural gas demand, and around six weeks of liquefied petroleum gas, or cooking gas, consumption, the sources were quoted as saying in the Reuters report.

Funding mechanism: User levies on LPG and natural gas

Under the plan, cooking and natural gas storage infrastructure would be financed through levies on users that could raise about $1.5 billion annually, the two sources said. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is considering a levy of 1.29 Indian rupees ($0.0136) per kg of LPG, which would raise about $460 million a year based on current consumption and add about 18 rupees to the cost of a standard domestic cooking gas cylinder, the sources said.

For natural gas, the ministry has proposed a levy of 1.43 rupees per standard cubic metre, generating about $1 billion annually at current consumption levels, the sources said.

It was not immediately clear how the levies would be collected. The proceeds would primarily fund natural and cooking gas storage infrastructure, while crude reserves and strategic fuel inventories would continue to be financed by the federal government, the report said. The proposal is being discussed across ministries and has not yet received final approval from the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it added.

2% increase in household gas bills

The proposed levies would add about 2% to household gas bills, the sources were quoted as saying in the report. This would be a politically sensitive move for PM Modi’s government as it raises the costs for millions of consumers amid elevated fuel prices.

The funding mechanism, including the proposed levies on cooking and natural gas consumption, has not previously been reported. The Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Finance did not respond to requests for comment sent by Reuters on August 4.

Multi-fuel strategic reserves: A decade-long buildout

The decade-long strategic reserve programme will require about $42 billion, with more than half earmarked for building storage infrastructure and the remainder for stocking the reserves, Reuters reported. The Modi government estimates it will need an additional 28 million metric tons of crude storage capacity, 9 million tons of LNG storage and 4 million tons of LPG storage over the next 10 years, they said.

The plan was drawn up after supply disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis drove up import costs and highlighted India’s dependence on imported fuel, Reuters reported.

India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer and buys nearly 90% of its crude from overseas, which heavily exposed it to the turmoil from the US-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas shipments from Gulf producers to global markets.

New Delhi currently has 5.33 million tons of government-owned strategic crude storage capacity, with another 6.5 million tons under construction, but lacks dedicated strategic reserves for LPG and LNG.

The security imperative: Closing the gap with Asian peers

The country’s emergency fuel buffers lag those of major Asian peers. Government-controlled reserves currently cover less than 10 days of demand, compared with more than 100 days in Japan and South Korea. By creating dedicated strategic stockpiles for LNG and LPG alongside additional crude oil storage, India aims to reduce vulnerability to chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and shield the economy from future supply shocks.

Inter-ministerial consultations and Cabinet approval

The proposal remains under discussion across multiple ministries and has not yet received cabinet approval. Authorities have not yet clarified the exact mechanism through which these charges would be collected, though media reports indicate options include collection through regasification tariffs or as a direct consumer charge. If adopted, the levies would represent a significant shift in India’s energy security architecture—treating multi-fuel reserves as a national security priority rather than an optional infrastructure upgrade.

For now, the government’s focus is on balancing energy security imperatives with political economy realities. While the proposed per-cylinder increase of around 18 rupees appears modest in isolation, it carries significant political weight given LPG’s role as the primary cooking fuel for hundreds of millions of Indian households. The final decision will hinge on inter-ministerial consultations, fiscal planning and the broader trajectory of global fuel markets.