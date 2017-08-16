Startup Click2Clinic Healthcare brings doctor to patient’s doorstep

Our custom connected homecare plans to keep people happy, safe and cheerful in their own homes is also gaining steady adoption, says Sujeeth R Punnam, founder, Click2clinic.

Integrating homecare and healthcare is the new opportunity for healthcare aggregator companies. Hyderabad-based Click2Clinic Healthcare India has launched Clinicopedia, a health app that enables connected home healthcare services, bringing the doctor to the the patient’s doorstep with a single tap on the app. The connected homecare platform provides home healthcare and companionship services for elderly people who want medical services within the four walls of their home.

The start-up aggregates hospitals, clinics, diagnostic firms, pharmacies, ambulance services and allied health services. It has raised Rs 4 crore for its Indian operations and Rs 1.6 crore from Malaysia recently for further development of the platform and the mobile app as well as expand its customer base in newer markets. It is in an advanced stage of talks with a US-based institutional investor to raise another $10 million by next year.

“The C2C UI friendly app is being currently upgraded with My Health Manager which will have a portal where every patient can seamlessly transfer patient reported outcomes synchronised with popular digital health devices such as glucometer, blood pressure monitor, weigh scale and so on. Our custom connected homecare plan to keep people happy, safe and cheerful in their own homes is also gaining steady adoption,” says Sujeeth R Punnam, founder, Click2Clinic.

An interventional cardiologist, Punnam is upbeat about mobile technology applications that disrupt medical care. The app developed by Click2Clinic application development team in Hyderabad is freely downloadable at iOS and Google Play stores. The app has clocked 12,000 downloads already and the company has set a target of about 100,000 by end of 2017.

About 10 practicing physicians have come together to address the challenges for the caretakers. “We are working to provide homecare which is monitored remotely. After Hyderabad and Bengaluru, we will be soon present in 35 cities,”’ he adds. A pilot project has been initiated with the Telangana government for sharing its platform with primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Mehboobnagar district. The PHCs will be connected to teaching hospitals for immediate consultations.

Says Murali Bharadwaj, co-founder and medical educationist, “We anticipate to garner profits in the first year of operations as we anticipate tremendous need for such services in the region. Following our Malaysian foray, we will enter Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh markets by end of this year.”

To fuel its aggressive growth targets in the Indian market, the company recently acquired Wellness Home Healthcare agency in Bengaluru which has a staff of 80 nurses and care providers. “We will continue to grow both organically and inorganically to accomplish our growth target. We have drawn up a definitive strategy to enter 10 new cities in the next one year, including plans to find new partners that will sync with our company’s growth objective,” Punnam added.

Click2Clinic is currently working on a proof of concept with a large Accountable Care Organisation (ACO) in the US for diabetic patients with patient reported outcomes automatically synchronised with digital health and communicated to the care team.