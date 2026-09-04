India’s strong economic fundamentals, sustained reforms and commitment to fiscal prudence continue to reinforce its position as a trusted destination for global investment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told investors on Thursday in New York.

At a business roundtable with investors, Sitharaman highlighted the resilience of the Indian economy and the government’s efforts to build a stronger, more competitive and investment-friendly country.

“Addressing the investors, the Union Finance Minister said that, despite global disruptions and against all odds, India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, recording a remarkable growth of 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2026-27,” the Finance Ministry said in a post on ‘X’.

India has also provided greater regulatory certainty through a range of reforms, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which have helped ease compliance and reduce paperwork, she said.

The key areas on which the government has focused include the creation of capital assets; providing sustained support to industry through infrastructure development, particularly in aviation; fostering a friendly and conducive investment climate; promoting the development of AI and data centres; supporting Global Capability Centres; ensuring credit availability to MSMEs; and reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks.

These measures, she said, have helped create a more enabling business environment for banks and industry to thrive, grow and emerge stronger.

Sitharaman further said that India has remained committed to fiscal prudence and discipline over the past several years, despite the continuing challenges confronting the global economy since the onset of COVID-19.

She said the investment climate in India has improved significantly, with both the Central and state governments demonstrating greater keenness and competitiveness in attracting and facilitating investments in their respective regions.