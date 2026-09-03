Passengers travelling on several routes from Chennai Egmore, Puducherry and Tambaram should prepare for delays over the next few days, with the Southern Railway announcing regulation of seven train services.

In a post on X, Southern Railway said the changes are due to a line block and power block for engineering works at Perani Yard on the Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section. The impacted trains will be regulated and delayed en route rather than cancelled.

The disruption covers services including Vaigai Superfast Express and Chennai-Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express and trains towards Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Rameswaram, Kacheguda, Bodinayakkanur and Tirupati.

Vande Bharat, Vaigai Express among affected trains

Train No. 20665 Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express, which left Chennai Egmore at 3:10 pm, will face an en-route delay of 20 minutes on September 3, 4 and 5.

Train No. 12635 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express, which has a scheduled departure of 1:15 pm from Chennai Egmore will be delayed en route by 1 hour and 50 minutes on September 3, 4 and 5.

Check the full list of 7 affected trains

Train Scheduled departure Affected date(s) En-route delay 20665 Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express Chennai Egmore, 3:10 pm Sep 3, 4 & 5 20 minutes 12635 Chennai Egmore–Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express Chennai Egmore, 1:15 pm Sep 3, 4 & 5 1 hr 50 min 06109 Tambaram–Thiruvananthapuram Central Special Tambaram, 2 pm Sep 3 1 hr 35 min 22614 Ayodhya Cantt–Rameswaram Superfast Express Ayodhya Cantt, 11:10 pm Sep 2 1 hr 30 min 17654 Puducherry–Kacheguda Express Puducherry, 12:45 pm Sep 4 & 6 2 hr 20 min 16112 Puducherry–Tirupati MEMU Express Puducherry, 2:40 pm Sep 6 30 minutes 06059 Tambaram–Bodinayakkanur Special Tambaram, 10:30 pm Sep 4 1 hr 30 min

Puducherry-Kacheguda passenger face longest delay

Among the seven services, Train No. 17654 Puducherry-Kacheguda Express faces the longest regulation. The train will be delayed en route by 2 hours and 20 minutes on September 4 and September 6.

The Tambaram-Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will face a delay of 1 hour and 35 minutes on September 3. The Ayodhya Cantt-Rameshwaram Superfast Express and Tambaram-Bodinayakkanur Special will each be delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes on their respective affected dates.

The Puducherry-Tirupati MEMU Express will face a comparatively shorter 30-minute delay on September 6.

Why are the trains being delayed?

Southern Railway mentioned that the regulation is needed because of engineering works at Perani Yard in the Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section. A line block and power block are being taken to facilitate the work.

Passengers booked on the affected services should factor the en-route regulation into their travel plans, especially those with onward connections on the impacted dates.