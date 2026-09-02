To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run a special train between Charlapalli in Hyderabad and Tiruchanur near Tirupati on September 4 and 5. The service will provide an additional travel option for passengers travelling between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The move aims to provide additional capacity on the route and make travel more convenient for passengers. The special service will connect the two destinations through several key towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Check out the special train route and full schedule here.

Charlapalli-Tiruchanur special train: Schedule, route

The Charlapalli-Tiruchanur special train will operate as a single trip on September 4. The return service will run the following day from Tiruchanur to Charlapalli.

Train No Route Date Services 07025 Charlapalli–Tiruchanur September 4, 2026 1 07026 Tiruchanur–Charlapalli September 5, 2026 1

The special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta in both directions. These halts will allow passengers from several stations along the route to use the additional service.

Coach composition

The special trains will comprise AC-cum-2AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. The additional services are expected to help passengers travelling between the Hyderabad region and the Tirupati area manage the extra rush during the period.

Connectivity boost for passengers

The special service will strengthen rail connectivity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by adding another link between the Hyderabad and Tirupati regions. It will provide passengers with an additional option to plan inter-state journeys during a period of higher demand.

The service will improve access to important destinations along the corridor, particularly for passengers travelling for business, personal and pilgrimage purposes. The additional train is also expected to support existing services by providing extra capacity and easing pressure during the rush period.