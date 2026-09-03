Tim Cook may have handed over the keys to Apple, but his new pay package makes one thing clear: he is not walking away from the company he led for 15 years.

Cook, who stepped down as Apple’s chief executive this week and handed the role to longtime Apple executive John Ternus, will remain at the company as executive chair with a compensation package worth up to $47 million for fiscal 2027.

Apple disclosed in a regulatory filing that Cook will receive a base salary of $2 million, , down from the $3 million he earned as CEO, along with an annual equity award targeted at $45 million.

The structure of that award gives us a clue to how Apple sees his next chapter: half the restricted stock units are tied to the company’s performance relative to the S&P 500, while the other half is time-based, vesting over four years.

A new title, but a major role

Cook’s move to executive chair indicates the end of one of the most consequential CEO tenures in corporate history. However, the size and structure of his compensation suggest Apple still sees him as an important part of its future.

The company has not detailed how much influence Cook will have over day-to-day operations under the new structure. The new mandate is expected to include engaging with policymakers around the world and helping maintain Apple’s relationships with major governments, including the Donald Trump administration and China.

Those relationships could prove particularly valuable at a time when Apple is dealing with trade tensions, geopolitical uncertainty and growing scrutiny of the global technology industry.

Cook has spent years building relationships in Washington and Beijing while overseeing a company whose fortunes remain deeply connected to China, both as a major market and a critical manufacturing hub. This experience is difficult to replace overnight.

The executive chair role could allow Cook to step back from running Apple’s day-to-day operations while remaining available to guide the company through some of its biggest strategic and political challenges.

In a memo to employees on his final day as CEO, Cook made it clear that he was leaving the position but not Apple itself. “As you know, I am not leaving Apple. But I am stepping away from a role that I have loved deeply,” Cook said. “I will miss this work in ways I can only begin to imagine, even as I remain completely at peace with my decision.”

John Ternus gets the CEO package

Cook’s successor, John Ternus, will receive an even larger compensation package as he takes over one of the most closely watched jobs in global business.

Ternus, Apple’s former senior vice-president of hardware engineering, will earn a $3 million annual salary and receive restricted stock with a target value of $55 million in his first year as CEO.

Unlike Cook’s award, Ternus’s stock package is more heavily weighted towards performance. About 75% of the restricted stock units will be tied to Apple’s relative performance, while the remaining 25% will vest over four years. Apple has not disclosed how much Cook and Ternus could receive in cash bonuses.

The difference in the packages indicate their very different roles. Ternus now has the responsibility of running Apple and determining its next phase of growth. Cook, meanwhile, is moving into a role that could allow him to provide continuity, institutional knowledge and strategic guidance without carrying the full burden of the chief executive’s job.

Since joining Apple in 2001, Ternus, 51, has led the engineering teams behind the company’s entire hardware lineup, including the iPhone, still the company’s most important product. His first major public moment as CEO will come at Apple’s annual iPhone event on 9 September, where the company is expected to unveil its latest products. However, the challenges waiting for him go far beyond launching another iPhone.

Apple is under pressure to define its artificial intelligence strategy, retain top talent and find the next generation of products that can drive growth at a company already valued at trillions of dollars.

The value of 15 years at the top

Cook’s $47 million compensation package can also be seen as a sign of what he built during his time as CEO.When Cook took over Apple in August 2011, he succeeded Steve Jobs, the company’s iconic co-founder, who had resigned just weeks before his death.

Cook joined Apple in 1998 after Jobs convinced him to come aboard as senior vice-president for worldwide operations.

An operations specialist by background, Cook inherited a company built around some of the most successful consumer products in history. His challenge was different from Jobs’s: not just to create the next breakthrough, but to scale Apple into a global business capable of sustaining extraordinary growth. He did exactly that.

Under Cook, Apple strengthened its manufacturing and distribution networks, built one of the world’s most sophisticated supply chains and expanded its presence in China as the country’s middle class grew rapidly.

Apple also broadened its ecosystem far beyond the Mac, iPhone and iPad.

The company entered the wearable technology market with the Apple Watch in 2014 and launched Apple Pay the same year. Apple Music arrived in 2015 as the company shifted from the iTunes era towards subscription-based streaming.

The launch of AirPods in 2016 created another major growth category, while Apple continued expanding its services business with products such as Apple TV+ and Apple Card. Cook’s Apple became a much larger and more diversified company than the one he inherited.

From billions to trillions

The numbers tell the story of Cook’s tenure. Apple became the first publicly traded US company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalisation in 2018. It crossed $2 trillion two years later, in 2020, and later moved beyond $3 trillion.

The company surpassed $4 trillion in market value in October 2025 and briefly overtook Nvidia as the world’s largest company by market capitalisation in July 2026. Apple’s stock price also surged dramatically during Cook’s years at the helm.

The company’s split-adjusted share price rose by more than 2,000% during his tenure, creating enormous wealth for investors and turning Apple into one of the most valuable companies in history.

Among the biggest beneficiaries was Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway invested roughly $35 billion in Apple, an investment that grew to about $185 billion before taxes, including dividends, according to Buffett.

“Tim Cook has made Berkshire a lot more than I have made Berkshire,” Buffett told shareholders last year. Steve Jobs is remembered as Apple’s visionary product creator. Cook will likely be remembered as the executive who turned that vision into a global economic machine of unprecedented scale.

Buffett stepped down as CEO at the beginning of this year but remained chairman, continuing as a close adviser to his successor, Greg Abel.

The arrangement allows a company to bring in new leadership while retaining the experience and influence of a long-serving executive. Apple appears to be taking a similar approach with Cook.

The company gets a new CEO with a fresh mandate while keeping one of the most experienced figures in global business close to the centre of power. However continuity could matter as Ternus takes on difficult questions about Apple’s future.

Can Apple catch up in the race to integrate artificial intelligence more deeply into its products? Can it stop the departure of key talent? And can it find another major growth engine at a time when the iPhone remains central to its business?

Cook may no longer be the person making every operational decision, but his experience could remain valuable.

In another message to employees, Cook praised Ternus and reflected on the company’s collective achievements. “Together, we have created something far greater than any one of us could have imagined or accomplished alone. And that’s the secret to our success. We bring out the best in each other. We lift each other up,” Cook said.

“We have made it possible to leave our ‘dent in the universe,’ as Steve once described it, because of who we are and what we believe, because of what we value and how we see the world.”

Stepping away without disappearing

Cook’s departure from the CEO role is therefore not a conventional exit. His base salary may have fallen from $3 million to $2 million, but the $45 million equity award ensures his compensation remains close to the level expected of a top corporate leader.

More importantly, the performance-based component of the package keeps his financial interests closely aligned with Apple’s shareholders.

As CEO, Cook earned more than $74 million in total compensation in both 2024 and 2025, including roughly $14 million in cash bonuses and other compensation. His new package is smaller, but it is still substantial enough to underline his continuing importance to the company.

For Apple, the transition represents a changing of the guard without a clean break from the past. Ternus is now responsible for leading the company into its next era. Cook, meanwhile, will remain nearby no longer at the helm, but still firmly on board. At $47 million, Apple is making it clear that keeping him there is worth the price.