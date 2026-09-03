The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has elected Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ashok Leyland, as its President for the 2026-27 term.

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SIAM said the decision was finalized at an Executive Committee meeting of the apex auto industry body during the SIAM Annual Convention on Thursday. Agarwal, who served as Vice President of SIAM during the previous term, succeeds Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

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The Executive Committee also elected K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, as Vice President of SIAM for 2026-27. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, takes over as the Treasurer of the association for the current term.