No Trai Do not Disturb app on Apple app store; here is why

Apple has not listed the Do Not Disturb (DND) app created by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on its app store. This means subscribers using Apple phones in the country cannot download and use this app which tracks spam calls and messages. Sources in the know of developments told FE that Apple has not listed the app on its store because the application requires users’ to share their personal information such as location, contacts, call logs, SMSs, etc, which is against its privacy policy. Last month, Trai had launched an updated version of its DND app, which crowd sources information to identify telemarketers. The app assists a user in reporting spam SMSs and blocks pesky calls. Sources in Trai said, “An app seeking access to a user’s personal information is nothing new. The DND app can only work if the user allows it to access its personal information like call record, messages, etc. When applications of Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Zomato, etc follow the same procedure, then why differentiate with this app? This is like Apple will decide what its users’ can access. The firm itself collects user data, but has reservations about others doing it. The Authority is analysing the issue as the app economy is un-regulated. We are looking at starting a consultation on this whole process of apps and companies sharing people’s data and personal information.” Apple did not comment on the issue.

Industry experts and app developers say that the issue could also involve Trai’s app not meeting some technology protocols of Apple. On sharing of data with third parties sites and services, Apple says, “If you purchase a subscription in a third party app or within news, we create a subscriber ID that is unique to you and the developer or publisher which we use to provide reports to the developer or publisher that include information about the subscription you purchased, and your country of residence. If you cancel all of your subscriptions with a particular developer or publisher, the Subscriber ID will reset after 180 days if you do not resubscribe. This information is provided to developers so that they can understand the performance of their subscriptions.”

On access to developers regarding personal information, Apple says, “We’ve given developers strong tools such as Touch ID APIs, 256-bit encryption and app transport security so they can build secure apps. And all apps are sandboxed so your personal information is protected. We also require developers to ask for permission before accessing personal information like your photos and contacts.”

Rishi Ranjan Kala