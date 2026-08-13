The Ministry of Defence has floated a tender valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh crore to procure 60 multirole transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. This marks a significant push to modernise the force’s ageing cargo fleet and bolster India’s strategic airlift capabilities, ANI reported.

The programme is expected to involve several leading Indian defence companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tata and Mahindra. Defence officials said Indian companies would play the lead role in the project, indicating a focus on domestic participation and defence manufacturing.

“In the programme, Indian companies would be in the lead role,” defence officials told ANI.

The proposed multirole transport aircraft are expected to support a wide range of missions, including the rapid movement of troops, military equipment and supplies. The aircraft could also potentially be configured for aerial refuelling operations, allowing them to serve as tankers for combat aircraft.

Indian companies to lead global partnerships

Under the proposed procurement model, around 20 per cent of the aircraft are expected to be delivered to the IAF in fly-away condition. The remaining aircraft would be manufactured in India, with more than 60 per cent indigenous content.

ANI report added that the aircraft are likely to be produced in India through joint ventures involving Indian companies, original equipment manufacturers and HAL. The structure is intended to combine foreign aerospace technology with domestic production capabilities.

Mahindra Defence has partnered with Brazil’s Embraer to offer the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft. The C-390 is designed for a range of missions, including strategic and tactical airlift, troop transport, cargo movement, medical evacuation and aerial refuelling.

Tata, meanwhile, has joined hands with Lockheed Martin to offer the C-130J Super Hercules. The aircraft is already operated by the Indian Air Force in a special operations role, giving the platform an established presence within India’s military aviation ecosystem.

The IAF currently operates 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Their existing deployment and operational experience could be relevant as the force evaluates options for the new multirole transport aircraft programme.

Expanding domestic aerospace production in India

The tender is expected to further expand India’s role in the global aerospace manufacturing chain. By requiring a majority of the aircraft to be built in India with substantial indigenous content, the programme could support the development of local supply networks, maintenance facilities and specialised aviation technologies.

The involvement of HAL, Tata and Mahindra also reflects the growing participation of Indian public- and private-sector companies in large military aviation programmes. The proposed joint-venture model could create opportunities in aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, systems integration, maintenance and long-term upgrades.

The procurement would therefore go beyond the acquisition of transport aircraft, potentially establishing a wider industrial framework for future military aviation projects.

C-295: IAF expands air power with new transport fleet

The proposed acquisition comes as the IAF is already expanding its transport aircraft fleet through the C-295 programme with Airbus. Around 70 C-295 aircraft are expected to be inducted into the armed forces, with the majority scheduled to be manufactured in India.

The C-295 programme has been positioned as an important step in developing India’s capability to produce military transport aircraft domestically. The new multirole transport aircraft tender could build on that experience by involving larger platforms with greater range, payload and operational flexibility.

Together, the C-295 and proposed multirole transport aircraft programmes are expected to give a boost to IAF’s ability to move personnel and equipment across India’s extensive and geographically challenging areas.

The transport aircraft tender is part of a wider IAF modernisation process. The force has already issued a tender for 114 Rafale fighter aircraft as it seeks to address its combat fleet requirements and increase its operational capabilities.

The IAF is also considering the induction of more than 100 trainer aircraft. These aircraft would help replace the ageing Hawk jet trainers and expand the country’s capacity to train fighter pilots, particularly as the force works to increase the number of operational fighter squadrons.

The combination of fighter aircraft, trainers, transport platforms and aerial-refuelling capabilities is aimed at creating a more balanced and flexible air force. Transport aircraft, in particular, would provide the mobility required to support operations across multiple fronts and rapidly reinforce distant locations.

Potential tanker and rapid deployment role

Although the primary purpose of the new aircraft would be airlift, the IAF may also examine their use as aerial tankers. An air-to-air refuelling configuration could extend the range and endurance of fighter aircraft, improving their ability to conduct long-duration missions.

The aircraft could also support the rapid deployment of troops, vehicles, weapons and other equipment. This would be especially valuable during emergencies, humanitarian operations and contingencies requiring the movement of forces over long distances.

The proposed fleet would thus serve as a central element of India’s strategic mobility network, complementing existing transport platforms and enhancing the IAF’s ability to respond quickly to security requirements. The Rs 1 lakh crore project is expected to be a test of India’s defence procurement and manufacturing goals. Foreign aerospace firms would provide proven aircraft designs and technology, while Indian companies would be responsible for handling key parts of production, system integration and long-term maintenance and support.

The focus on Indian leadership and more than 60% indigenous content aligns with the government’s objective to cut reliance on imports. As the bidding process moves forward, proposals such as the Embraer C-390 and the Lockheed Martin C-130, along with any other offers, will be evaluated on factors including operational needs, cost, production commitments, local content and technology partnerships.