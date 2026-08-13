India has rolled out the first rake of 19 specially customised LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway, marking the start of deliveries under a larger 200-coach order. The coaches were manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, and were rolled out on August 12, 2026, the date specified by the Ministry of Railways in its PIB release. The rake is part of a larger order for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches placed by Bangladesh Railway through RITES.

Confirming the rollout, Former Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu congratulated the RCF team and railway officials for the achievement.

“Congratulations to the entire team of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala and our dedicated railway officials on the rollout of the first rake of 19 LHB coaches for Bangladesh Railway,” Bittu stated in a post on X.

Describing it as a “proud moment for Punjab,” Bittu mentioned RCF Kapurthala has “glorious legacy of excellence, innovation and service to Indian Railways” and added that Punjab’s engineering capabilities were reaching the global stage.

Reclining seats, alarm system, CCTV and prayer rooms are among key features

According to the Ministry of Railways, the coaches were specially customised to meet the operational and passenger requirements of Bangladesh Railway.

The seating arrangements include specially designed reclining chairs with stainless steel armrests and footrests, offering multiple reclining positions for enhanced passenger comfort.

Other passenger-focused features include integrated CCTV surveillance, a passenger alarm system, partially openable windows and fans in AC coaches. Dedicated Bay Care and Prayer Rooms have also been provided.

The first rake consists of three AC Sleeper Cars, three AC Chair Cars, 11 Non-AC Chair Cars and two Power Cars, taking the total to 19 coaches.

Strengthened roofs for specific operating conditions

One of the more unusual modifications includes the roof structure. As per PIB, the roofs have been strengthened to bear additional loading arising from passengers travelling on the roof during peak traffic periods.

The modification has been made keeping the specific operating conditions of Bangladesh Railway in mind.

As per the government, several design features and modifications incorporated into these coaches have been manufactured for the first time in LHB type coaches.

New crash-safety features

The coaches incorporate crashworthy design provisions compliant with European Standard EN 15227.

Meeting the standard required a comprehensive redesign of the car body shell to boost collision performance and passenger safety.

The electrical system has also been customised for Bangladesh Railway. The coaches are designed for 415 V operation, in comparison with the conventional 750 V system used in Indian Railway coaches.

Part of a 200-coach order

RCF’s ties with Bangladesh Railway date back more than a decade. The Kapurthala factory supplied 120 LBH broad-gauge passenger coaches during 2015-16.

Building on the earlier association, Bangladesh Railway placed another order through RITES in 2024 for the manufacture and supply of 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches across seven variants.