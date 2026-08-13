The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved investment proposals totalling Rs 2.08 lakh crore for 25 projects at its 20th meeting on August 12. Officials said the projects are expected to create 21,627 jobs.

The proposals cover data centres, green energy, technology and other sectors. Among those listed are a ₹7,800-crore project by Agastya Green Energy Ltd in Kurnool, a ₹1,600-crore project by Akshat Green Tech Ltd in Visakhapatnam, and an ₹85,200-crore proposal by ReNew AP Green Data Centre in Anakapalli district.

Data Centre push in North Andhra

Naidu directed officials to address public concerns about data-centre projects planned in the North Andhra region. He said the facilities would require 3.5 TMC of water and asked the administration to communicate these details to the public.

He stated that the government would supply water to industries in Visakhapatnam through gravity flow from the Polavaram Left Canal. Naidu alleged that some groups were spreading misinformation by describing industrial projects as polluting units. He also claimed that “fake campaigns” were being run on social media by certain political elements and instructed officials to monitor industrial development and counter such claims with factual information.

ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ చంద్రబాబు నాయుడుగారి అధ్యక్షతన 20వ రాష్ట్రస్థాయి పెట్టుబడుల బోర్డు (SIPB) సమావేశం జరిగింది. పరిశ్రమలు, విద్యుత్, ఐటీ, పర్యాటక, ఫుడ్ ప్రాసెసింగ్ రంగాల లోని 37 ప్రాజెక్టులకు సంబంధించి దాదాపు రూ.2.08 లక్షల కోట్ల పెట్టుబడి ప్రతిపాదనల పై సమావేశంలో చర్చించారు.… pic.twitter.com/mZdsVaGa5O — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 12, 2026

The ₹85,200-crore ReNew AP Green Data Centre proposal in Anakapalli is the largest single project among those cleared.

Green ammonia, lithium batteries and robotics prioritised

The officials have been instructed to step up efforts to attract investment in green ammonia, lithium batteries and robotics, according to CM Naidu. The departments must examine the policy and infrastructure measures required for these sectors. The officials have been asked to speed up the implementation of investment agreements signed over the past year and projects already approved by the SIPB, with the aim of moving them from clearance to execution.

Defence and aerospace projects flagged; Moolapeta Port deadline set

Naidu described defence-sector projects in the state as significant and directed officials to facilitate development of defence projects near Puttaparthi and aerospace projects near Hindupur. Officials have been told to provide support on land, infrastructure, approvals and connectivity.

The deadline for completing Moolapeta Port is December 2026 so that it can be inaugurated that month. The CM also called for integrating logistics infrastructure with modern warehousing and cold-chain facilities, stating that improved road, rail and port connectivity would help move horticultural produce from Rayalaseema to export markets.

Naidu urged hotels and other hospitality projects to adopt distinctive architectural designs, saying regionally distinctive buildings could support tourism.

MSME parks targeted for all 175 constituencies

CM Naidu set a target of completing the remaining 37 Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSME) parks by September 2026. The broader aim is to ensure that industrial parks are available across all 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to implement the ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ programme on a large scale. The initiative is intended to expand entrepreneurship at the household level and create wider participation in industrial and business activity.

He further instructed the government to begin crediting industrial incentives to escrow accounts from December. At the same time, Naidu said incentives remained an important tool for attracting industries but stressed that the government must assess the level of support it could realistically provide.

Naidu called for detailed plans to establish industrial projects in rural areas, emphasising that industrialisation should contribute to the development of those regions rather than remain concentrated in major urban and coastal centres.

The direction is intended to spread employment, infrastructure and investment opportunities across the state. The government will also need to align rural industrial projects with local skills, transport networks, water availability and market access. With Rs 2.08 lakh crore in investment proposals approved across 25 projects, the SIPB meeting laid out an ambitious industrial expansion agenda for Andhra Pradesh.

The effective implementation of the projects—particularly the Rs 85,200-crore data-centre proposal—depends on infrastructure delivery, water and power availability, and sustained coordination between the state government and investors.