Godrej Industries reported a 18.57% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 284.36 crore, from Rs 349.22 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 22.16% YoY to Rs 5,448.09 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 4,459.80 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, Godrej Industries’ net profit declined sharply by 36%, while revenue fell 29.19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Pirojsha Godrej to become Godrej Industries’ Executive Chairperson

Along with Q1 results Godrej Industries also announced planned generational transition at the group.

ALSO READ

The board has approved the re-designation and appointment of Pirojsha Godrej as a Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Chairperson of the company. His appointment will be effective from August 14, and will run until August 13, 2031.

Godrej Industries Q1: Chemicals revenue jumps 31%

Revenue from Godrej Industries’ chemicals business rose 31% YoY to Rs 1,161 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 883 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Volumes also increased 9%.

ALSO READ

The segment’s PBIT jumped 86% to Rs 159 crore from Rs 86 crore in Q1 FY26. Exports also increased 20% during the quarter.