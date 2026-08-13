Godrej Industries reported a 18.57% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 284.36 crore, from Rs 349.22 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 22.16% YoY to Rs 5,448.09 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 4,459.80 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, Godrej Industries’ net profit declined sharply by 36%, while revenue fell 29.19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Pirojsha Godrej to become Godrej Industries’ Executive Chairperson

Along with Q1 results Godrej Industries also announced planned generational transition at the group.

The board has approved the re-designation and appointment of Pirojsha Godrej as a Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Chairperson of the company. His appointment will be effective from August 14, and will run until August 13, 2031.

Godrej Industries Q1: Chemicals revenue jumps 31%

Revenue from Godrej Industries’ chemicals business rose 31% YoY to Rs 1,161 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 883 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Volumes also increased 9%.

The segment’s PBIT jumped 86% to Rs 159 crore from Rs 86 crore in Q1 FY26. Exports also increased 20% during the quarter.