Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a mega order worth in the range of Rs 10,000-15,000 crore to build what it described as India’s largest single-cluster AI infrastructure, marking its entry into the AI Factory business.

“Vyoma.AI, an L&T company, through its AI infrastructure subsidiary LTN Compute, has secured India’s largest single-cluster AI infrastructure — an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory — for a US-based AI cloud innovator,” L&T said in its regulatory filing

As part of a strategic partnership with US-based AI cloud company Together AI, L&T will deploy an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory at its Chennai data centre campus. The facility will support large-scale AI training, inference and fine-tuning workloads.

10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs

Vyoma.AI, an L&T company, will execute the project through its AI infrastructure subsidiary LTN Compute. The AI Factory will have a capacity of 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs.

The facility will host Together AI’s AI-native cloud platform and provide high-performance computing infrastructure for customers running advanced AI workloads.

The platform will combine hyperscale data centre infrastructure with accelerated computing, high-performance networking, ultra-low-latency interconnects and high-throughput parallel storage.

This will allow customers to deploy and scale AI workloads through a unified infrastructure platform.

Chennai campus to support expansion

The AI Factory will be hosted at Vyoma’s Chennai data centre campus, which is being developed as a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure site.

Phase 1 of the campus is designed for 250 MW, while its power infrastructure has a readiness of 150 MVA. This will provide the foundation for further expansion of AI Factory capacity.

L&T said the project will strengthen India’s AI infrastructure ecosystem while supporting global AI innovation.

L&T steps into AI Factory business

The project marks L&T’s foray into the AI Factory business as demand for computing infrastructure grows with the expansion of artificial intelligence applications.

“Artificial Intelligence is becoming foundational to every industry and AI Factories will power this transformation. Our deployment of an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory for Together AI marks a significant milestone in L&T’s Gigawatt AI Infrastructure Mission and reinforces our commitment to making India a global hub for next-generation AI infrastructure,” said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro.

Together AI co-founder and CEO Vipul Ved Prakash said the scale of AI infrastructure required globally would be significant.

“Making AI globally accessible is going to be the biggest infrastructure build-out in human history, and L&T understands that. That’s exactly why we partnered with them — to bring the scale, resilience and engineering excellence this moment demands to India,” he said.

LTN Compute expands AI infrastructure presence

LTN Compute is developing AI-ready digital infrastructure across India. Its portfolio includes hyperscale AI data centres, sovereign cloud platforms, AI Factory services, GPU-as-a-Service and managed AI platforms.

The company aims to provide infrastructure for governments, enterprises, cloud providers and AI companies as demand for AI computing capacity increases.

About Vyoma.AI

Vyoma is L&T’s sovereign, secure and integrated AI cloud and hyperscale data centre business, engineered to deliver AI-ready, high-density compute for India and global enterprises. Built on L&T’ legacy of trust, precision and engineering excellence, Vyoma offers sovereign cloud platforms, GPU-asa-Service, hyperscale colocation and mission-critical digital infrastructure that powers government, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and high-compute industries worldwide.

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