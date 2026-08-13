The government has said that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking steps to implement the Supreme Court’s November 2022 directions on higher pension in a time-bound manner, while also ensuring that workers get the maximum possible benefit under the EPS-2026 scheme.

The update came in the Lok Sabha in response to a question on the number of pending higher-pension claims, delays in processing applications and steps being taken to speed up the process, particularly for eligible pensioners in Kerala.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said EPFO has already provided an online facility for members to submit applications for validation of Joint Options and has been processing these applications according to the applicable provisions.

What did the government say on higher pension claims?

The government was asked specifically about the number of higher-pension applications received, processed, approved and pending across the country, along with the reasons for delays.

It was also asked whether the government had issued directions to regional EPFO offices and employers to speed up verification and processing and whether a time-bound system would be introduced for clearing pending cases and releasing pension arrears.

In its reply, the government did not provide the figures in the main answer. Instead, it said that zone-wise disposal details of higher-pension applications have been provided in an annexure.

This is important because the question had specifically sought State/UT-wise information, including details for Kerala.

EPFO has been asked to process claims faster

On the issue of delays, the government said EPFO has issued instructions from time to time to its Regional Offices for “timely disposal of Pension on Higher Wages.”

The ministry also said that regular video conferences were conducted with all Zonal and Regional Offices to review the processing of higher-pension applications.

This suggests that the government is monitoring the process at the regional level rather than leaving the disposal of applications entirely to individual EPFO offices.

Supreme Court’s November 2022 judgment is at the centre of the process

The higher pension exercise stems from the Supreme Court’s judgment dated November 4, 2022, which dealt with the option to contribute to EPS based on higher wages.

The government said EPFO has taken action to implement the directions contained in the Supreme Court judgment “in a time-bound manner.”

Following the judgment, EPFO provided an online facility for members to apply for validation of Joint Options. The applications are being processed according to the applicable provisions.

For eligible employees and pensioners who opted for higher pension, the process involves verification and other formalities before the enhanced pension can be determined and released.

What about pending applications and delays?

The Lok Sabha question specifically asked the government to explain the reasons behind pending applications and whether employer-related issues were delaying the process.

The government’s response, however, did not spell out individual reasons for pending cases in the main answer. Instead, it pointed to the zone-wise disposal details in the annexure and highlighted the measures being taken by EPFO to speed up disposal.

The ministry said instructions were being issued regularly to Regional Offices and that review meetings were being held with Zonal and Regional Offices.

For applicants, this is significant because higher-pension claims often require coordination between the employee, employer and EPFO. Any delay in verification or correction of records can hold up the process.

Govt says it wants to maximise benefits, but also keep an eye on EPS finances

The government has also made it clear that higher pension benefits cannot be looked at in isolation from the financial health of the pension scheme.

In a key statement, the ministry said:

“The Government remains committed to ensuring maximum benefits for workers under the EPS-2026 Scheme while taking into consideration the health of the Fund and the future liabilities thereon.”

This is an important part of the government’s response.

While eligible workers and pensioners are seeking higher pension based on higher wages, the government also has to consider the long-term financial liability that higher pension payouts can create for the Employees’ Pension Scheme.

So, the government’s position is essentially two-fold: ensure eligible workers get the maximum benefit while also protecting the financial sustainability of the pension fund.

Is there a new deadline for clearing pending higher-pension claims?

The government was specifically asked whether it proposed to introduce a time-bound mechanism for disposal of pending cases and payment of pension arrears.

The reply does not announce a new deadline for clearing all pending higher-pension cases or a specific date by which arrears will be paid.

Instead, the ministry said EPFO has already been taking steps to implement the Supreme Court’s directions “in a time-bound manner”, including issuing instructions to Regional Offices and holding regular reviews.

So, for eligible pensioners waiting for their higher-pension claims to be processed, the latest response indicates that the government is pushing EPFO offices to speed up disposal, but it has not announced a fresh universal deadline for settling all pending cases or releasing arrears.

What has EPFO done so far?

The government’s response highlights four major steps:

Online facility: EPFO provided an online facility for submission of applications for validation of Joint Options.

Processing of applications: Applications are being processed according to applicable provisions.

Instructions to Regional Offices: EPFO has issued directions from time to time for timely disposal of pension-on-higher-wages cases.

Regular monitoring: Video conferences are being held with Zonal and Regional Offices to review progress.

What does this mean for higher-pension applicants?

For workers and pensioners who are eligible for higher pension, the latest government response is essentially an assurance that the process is being monitored and that EPFO offices have been directed to speed up disposal.

However, the response does not mean that every pending claim will immediately be cleared or that a new deadline for payment of arrears has been announced.

The government has reiterated its commitment to implementing the Supreme Court’s November 2022 judgment in a time-bound manner, while balancing higher pension benefits against the financial health of EPS and its future liabilities.

For those still waiting, therefore, the key takeaway is that the government says the process is being actively reviewed, but there is no fresh all-India deadline in this Lok Sabha reply for clearing every pending higher-pension claim or releasing arrears.

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