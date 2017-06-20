Mahindra’s 10 seater plane gets certification to fly: here’s what Anand Mahindra said as company’s Airvan soars high

Chairman and Managing Director, Anand Mahindra took to social networking website Twitter to congratulate the team. (Source: Mahindra Aerospace)

A host of new aircraft made their debut at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The Paris Air Show, also known as Salon International de laeronautique et de lespace de Paris-Le Bourget is where the world goes to launch and buy planes. Meanwhile, Mahindra Aerospace has announced that its 10-seater turboprop plane Airvan 10, which was announced at a Paris Air Show, has received certification from the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority. The company, part of diversified Mahindra group, also said the certification would help expand its existing markets. On this occasion, Chairman and Managing Director, Anand Mahindra took to social networking website Twitter to write: Announced at the Paris Airshow. We RISE even higher. I bow low to the Mahindra Aero team that battled to propel this in the sky. Jai ho!” He also tweeted a picture of the 10-seater plane along with his tweet.

Meanwhile, Mahindra, in its press release said, “The Airvan 10, has been awarded its FAR 23 type certificate from the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority, which was followed by the US Type Certificate being issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.” FAR 23 type certification is for small aircraft. Mahindra Aerospace Chairman S P Shukla said the certification under stringent safety standards aligns with the group’s focus on introducing world class products in fast changing general aviation world which would be dominated significantly by turboprops in this class of aircraft. “It enhances our global reach further with a specific focus on large markets for regional connectivity such as India, USA and Africa,” he said.

According to the press release, the first aircraft is expected to be delivered by early 2018. In 2008, Mahindra group acquired Australia’s GippsAero — which makes the Airvan family of aircraft. GippsAero CEO Keith Douglas said there has been a significant demand for such aircraft in expanding general aviation turboprop market. The Rolls-Royce M250-powered Airvan 10 follows Airvan 8 plane.

Mahindra Aerospace’s flagship, the GA8 Airvan at Bangalore’s Yelahanka airbase. (Source: Mahindra Aerospace)

The 25,000 square metre Mahindra Aerospace Aerostructures factory near Bangalore was inaugurated in October 2013. The company, part of the Mahindra conglomerate, is a newcomer on the local aerospace scene. In the year 2015, the Mahindra Group had clinched a multi-million dollar aerospace contract with European consortium Airbus at the Paris Air Show, marking a major milestone in the ‘Make in India’ initiative.