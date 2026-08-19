Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said women eligible under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will start receiving ₹2,500 a month from September 1, with benefit letters to be distributed from August 26. Gupta made the announcement after reviewing the implementation of the scheme at the Delhi Secretariat on August 18.

The announcement marks the transition of the scheme from registration and verification to actual disbursal. But unlike conventional women-focused direct-benefit transfers, Delhi has designed its ₹2,500 monthly assistance to include a savings component.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can either split the monthly amount between savings and controlled spending, or put the entire ₹2,500 into a recurring deposit or fixed deposit.

That raises a larger question: can a welfare transfer also become a savings instrument, and can Delhi’s model offer an alternative to the unrestricted cash-transfer schemes already operating in other states?

18 दिन, करीब 8 लाख registrations!



दिल्ली लक्ष्मी योजना के प्रति महिलाओं का विश्वास लगातार बढ़ रहा है।



अब benefit delivery की शुरुआत होने जा रही है—



🗓️ 27 अगस्त: पात्र महिलाओं को pension letters



🗓️ 1 सितंबर: बैंक खातों में सीधे राशि



District-level verification जारी है, ताकि… pic.twitter.com/dUR8VauFqE — DIP – Delhi Government (@dip_delhi) August 19, 2026

Lakshmi Yojana: What will women actually receive?

The Delhi government notified the financial structure of the scheme through the Women and Child Development Department’s August 6, 2026 notification.

The scheme was originally notified as the “Mahila Samriddhi Yojana” in April 2025. The August 6 notification renamed it the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, while carrying over the Cabinet-approved structure.

Under the first option, ₹1,500 of the monthly ₹2,500 will be deposited into a recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD), while ₹1,000 will be credited to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet linked to the beneficiary.

The deposit component will have a lock-in period until July 31, 2029.

Under the second option, the beneficiary can put the entire ₹2,500 into an RD or FD, allowing the full monthly assistance to accumulate as savings.

The CBDC component is not unrestricted cash. The notified framework places restrictions on the categories of goods and services that can be purchased through the wallet, banning alcohol, tobacco products, narcotic drugs, lottery tickets and gambling or betting services.

In effect, Delhi has created two choices: save the entire ₹2,500, or save ₹1,500 while retaining ₹1,000 for specified spending.

Who is eligible?

The Delhi government’s eligibility framework sets the age limit at 21 to 60 years.

The applicant must be the eldest eligible woman in the family, be a registered voter in Delhi and meet the prescribed residency and income conditions.

The applicant, her husband or either parent must have been a Delhi resident for at least 10 years, while the family’s annual income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

The scheme excludes specified categories, including income-tax payers, government employees, certain pension beneficiaries and public office holders, among others.

There are also household-level exclusion criteria relating to the number of living children, electricity consumption and ownership of a four-wheeler.

The eligibility conditions therefore target the scheme towards women from lower-income households rather than making it a universal monthly transfer.

How big is the scheme?

The Delhi Cabinet approved the Lakshmi Yojana on July 28, 2026, with a ₹5,110-crore provision in the 2026-27 Budget. At the time of the Cabinet decision, Chief Minister Gupta said the scheme was expected to benefit more than 17 lakh women.

At ₹2,500 a month, the annual benefit works out to ₹30,000 per woman.

If the scheme reaches 17 lakh beneficiaries, the gross annual value of the monthly assistance would be about ₹5,100 crore, broadly corresponding to the ₹5,110-crore budget provision.

The scale is therefore significant for Delhi’s finances. But unlike a conventional cash-transfer scheme, not all of the benefit is necessarily available for immediate consumption.

A historic moment is unfolding for Delhi’s Nari Shakti.



Nearly 8 lakh registrations in just 18 days reflect the extraordinary trust placed in the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.



Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, and inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri… pic.twitter.com/DhCR2jo8nW — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 18, 2026

What happens to the ₹2,500?

Under the first option, ₹1,000 is available through the CBDC wallet, while ₹1,500 is converted into savings through an RD or FD.

Under the second option, the entire ₹2,500 goes into an RD or FD.

The scheme therefore tries to address two different financial needs at the same time — liquidity for current expenses and asset-building for the future.

This is where Delhi’s scheme departs from the traditional logic of DBT. In a conventional cash-transfer programme, the government transfers money and the beneficiary decides how to spend it. Delhi is retaining some control over the eventual use of the money.

How does Delhi compare with other states?

Delhi’s approach becomes clearer when placed alongside some of India’s largest women-focused welfare programmes.

Scheme Benefit How the money is delivered Primary purpose Delhi Lakshmi Yojana ₹2,500/month ₹1,500 RD/FD + ₹1,000 CBDC wallet, or entire ₹2,500 in RD/FD Income support + savings MP Ladli Behna ₹1,500/month Direct transfer to beneficiary’s bank account Women’s financial support Maharashtra Majhi Ladki Bahin ₹1,500/month DBT Women’s financial support Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi ₹2,000/month Direct financial assistance to woman head of family Women’s economic empowerment

Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna provides ₹1,500 every month directly through DBT to eligible women. The scheme does not require beneficiaries to lock a portion of the monthly assistance into a deposit.

Maharashtra’s Majhi Ladki Bahin similarly uses DBT as the principal delivery mechanism, while Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi provides monthly financial assistance to the woman head of an eligible household. The Karnataka government allocated ₹28,608 crore for the scheme in its 2026-27 Budget.

Delhi therefore differs not simply because its ₹2,500 monthly payment is higher than the ₹1,500 offered under Ladli Behna or Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin. Its more significant distinction is that the government has built a savings mechanism into the welfare payment itself.

Why does the savings component matter?

For a low-income household, a regular cash transfer can serve two very different purposes.

It can meet an immediate need — food, school expenses, healthcare, transport or household bills.

But it can also be used to build an emergency fund or make a larger future purchase.

The problem is that the second objective is often difficult when households face constant short-term financial pressures.

Delhi’s Lakshmi Yojana attempts to address that problem by making saving part of the architecture of the welfare payment.

The ₹1,500 RD/FD component cannot simply be spent when the monthly transfer arrives. It accumulates instead.

The government has also given beneficiaries the option of putting the entire ₹2,500 into an RD or FD. That makes the scheme closer to a structured savings programme than a pure consumption-support scheme.

The big trade-off

The same feature that makes the scheme unusual could also make it less flexible.

A woman receiving ₹2,500 as unrestricted cash could decide that the entire amount is needed for an immediate household expense. Under Delhi’s structure, she cannot simply withdraw the ₹1,500 savings component for that purpose.

The CBDC component also comes with spending restrictions. It will block spending on alcohol, tobacco products, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, lottery tickets, gambling and betting, as well as any other goods or services subsequently prohibited by the government.

This creates a fundamental policy trade-off: financial discipline versus financial autonomy.

The government is effectively betting that some beneficiaries would benefit from being nudged — or required — to save a portion of their welfare payment.

Whether that assumption holds will depend on how beneficiaries actually use the scheme.

What happens from September 1?

At a review meeting on the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana at the Delhi Secretariat on August 18, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said benefit letters for eligible women would be distributed at an event at Talkatora Stadium on August 26, with the monthly assistance to be credited to their bank accounts from September 1.

She also stressed the role of district-level committees in processing applications, saying, “The faster the verification process is completed, the sooner the cases will be disposed of and the process of disbursing pensions to eligible women will also be expedited.” Gupta asked the committees to thoroughly scrutinise and monitor applications so that eligible women receive the benefit without unnecessary delay.

Figures shared by the Chief Minister’s Office following the August 18 review showed that 8 lakh women had registered during the first 18 days of the portal opening, of whom 5 lakh had submitted completed applications.

The next challenge will be ensuring that verification does not delay payments and that beneficiaries understand the difference between the CBDC wallet, the deposit component and the two available payment choices.

Can Delhi’s model become a template?

Delhi’s experiment is ultimately testing something larger than whether the government can transfer ₹2,500 every month.

It is testing whether welfare money can simultaneously provide present-day support and create future financial security.

If beneficiaries value the savings component, accumulate meaningful deposits and still find the CBDC allocation flexible enough for their essential expenses, Delhi could offer other states a model for moving beyond unrestricted cash transfers.

But if women find the lock-in restrictive, need greater control over the full amount or struggle to use the CBDC component for everyday expenses, the model could expose the limits of designing welfare around government-defined spending and saving behaviour.

That makes the September rollout important not just for Delhi’s women beneficiaries, but for the wider debate over India’s expanding women-focused welfare architecture.

The real test of the Lakshmi Yojana will therefore not be simply how much Delhi transfers to women each month. It will be whether beneficiaries value the trade-off between immediate flexibility and enforced savings — and whether the money accumulated through the scheme translates into greater financial security by the time the lock-in ends.

If it does, Delhi’s model could offer a new template for women-focused welfare across India. If it does not, it could reinforce the case for the simpler model followed by other states: put the money in women’s hands and let them decide what to do with it.