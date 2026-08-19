HELM AG, one of the leading global chemical companies, and Parijat Industries (India) Limited, an India-headquartered agrochemical company with a multinational presence,have announced a multi-faceted strategic collaboration spanning digital commerce and branded crop protection products, technical manufacturing and international distribution.

The collaboration aims to bring together HELM’s global agri-input portfolio and technology platforms — including HELM’s portfolio company PEAT GmbH, developer of the Plantix digital agriculture platform — with Parijat’s manufacturing base, global distribution network and formulation manufacturing capabilities.

According to a company release, as part of the collaboration, Parijat will acquire a retailer-focused digital commerce platform and associated retailer database, enhancing procurement efficiency, market access, and product distribution across key regions. In addition Parijat will work closely with the Plantix team to leverage their farmer connection and demand-generation capabilities, including exclusive integration of certain features for direct-to-farmer marketing. HELM is a 6 billion EURO German multinational with a global footprint.

while Parijat is is a Rs 1200 Crore domestic company with exports to 65 countries.



The collaboration further establishes a new brand-line in India, with Parijat and its subsidiary Leeds Lifesciences securing exclusive rights to use HELM branding in India. Parijat also intends to launch HELMs Plant Advantage Line (biostimulants, biologicals) in India.

On the international side, the collaboration positions Parijat’s manufacturing and patented formulation development capabilities to serve HELM’s global requirements. Parijat intends to develop technical manufacturing capabilities for proprietary molecules developed by HELM, and the partnership intends to establish Parijat as a toll manufacturing partner for HELM’s global active ingredient and formulation needs.

The collaboration also opens access to new geographies for Parijat’s own products, which are proposed to be expanded into Latin America, Canada and Southeast Asia through HELM’s established distribution network. Separately, Parijat intends to leverage HELM’s sourcing network to enhance procurement competitiveness, and HELM’s network of MNC innovators to position Parijat as a preferred product co-development partner in India.

Highlighting the significance of the deal for the domestic market, Uday Raj Anand, CEO – Domestic Business at Parijat Industries, said “The partnership with HELM and Plantix is an important step towards Parijat’s vision towards the use of digital technologies for farmer advisory and distribution in the Agrochemical industry.”

Emphasizing the cross-border synergies of the alliance, Shivraj Anand, CEO – International Business at Parijat Industries, added “With this global strategic partnership, HELM and Parijat have the opportunity of leveraging each other’s sourcing and distribution strength across continents and aim to truly create a winning solution for farmers.”

Welcoming Parijat Industries into HELM’s global network, Stephan Schnabel, CEO at HELM AG said “For HELM, partnerships have never been only about commercial opportunity. They are about trust, shared values and the belief that together we can create more value than either side could achieve alone.”

Parijat Industries is an India-headquartered agrochemical company engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of agrochemicals under the following categories: formulations, consisting of plant protection products, including insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, herbicides, and combinations thereof, and plant nutrition products (other than chemical fertilizers), comprising specialty fertilizers, biostimulants, and plant growth regulators and technical grade active ingredients used in the manufacture of agrochemical formulations.

HELM AG is a global, family-owned chemical distribution and marketing company headquartered in Hamburg with operations in more than 30 countries. HELM is active across chemicals, fertilizers, energy materials, and pharmaceuticals, combining international market reach with deep technical and supply chain expertise.