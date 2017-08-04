Jet Airways takes Air India path on cuisine issue, check out airline’s new menu

Jet Airways has taken a cue from Air India while offering the choice of foods to its domestic fliers. The airline has curtailed its list of meal and options have come down from 23 to mere 7 for passengers of the economy and business classes. (PTI image)

Jet Airways has taken a cue from Air India while offering the choice of foods to its domestic fliers. The airline has curtailed its list of meal and options have come down from 23 to mere 7 for passengers of the economy and business classes, the Times of India reported today. This comes after Air India had last month announced that passengers flying in economy class on domestic routes won’t be served non-vegetarian food as the national carrier wanted to cut down on costs and stop wastage, according to PTI report. With Air India and Jet Airways making changes in its menu, Vistara is the only carrier in the country to offer a wide range of meal choices. Jet Airways has cited the change in consumption pattern behind the move. The report also says the airline has kept meal options like the fruit platter for those who look for bland food or gluten free meals.

Notably, Air India last month had said the airline would be taking more such steps in future to reduce its expenses, including in the catering department, PTI reported on July 10. Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that serving one type of meal to passengers in economy class will also make the job of crew members simpler, as per PTI report.

The national carrier will serve a variety of wines, mocktails for teetotallers and regional cuisine to woo business and first class passengers on international flights.

The proposal comes after the ministry of civil aviation instructed personnel from Air India’s catering division to spend more to fill the aircraft, PTI reported on July 25. During a meeting, last month, said an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We will first implement this plan for business and first class passengers on our international flights. Later on, we plan to introduce mocktails and regional cuisine on domestic flights. If this is successful we intend to expand this to economy class as well,” Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.