Air India is set to have a near-monopoly among Indian airlines operating non-stop long-haul services in the immediate term, as rival IndiGo prepares to discontinue its current wide-body operations. The Tata Group airline also announced an expansion of its network on Saturday, updating operations to Canada and adding a Mumbai-Toronto seasonal route.



India’s largest airline has said it will temporarily stop flying to most destinations in the UK and Europe amid a challenging operating environment due to geopolitical tensions and rising costs. IndiGo announced on Friday that it would discontinue wide-body operations and conclude a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways by the end of October. Affected customers will be offered alternate travel arrangements and refunds.



For passengers looking to fly long distances non-stop with an Indian carrier, this also means Air India will face significantly less domestic competition until IndiGo introduces its own Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft. The ‘monopoly’ is not absolute or permanent — IndiGo continues to serve destinations in the Middle East and parts of Africa.

Air India expands long-haul network

Air India has announced a new seasonal non-stop service between Mumbai and Toronto from October 25, 2026. The flight will offer services three times a week until March 26, 2027, making Air India the only carrier offering a direct link between the two cities, according to the airline.

The service will use an upgraded Boeing 777-300ER with eight First Class suites, 40 Business Class flat beds and 280 Economy seats. Wi-FI services will also be provided for flyers.

Air India has deployed its new Boeing 787-9 on Delhi-Toronto flights. From January 2027, all its Toronto services will feature either new or significantly upgraded cabin interiors.

The airline stated in its official release that its premium seat capacity to Toronto will increase by 71% this winter.

“The launch of our seasonal Mumbai-Toronto service this Winter will provide travellers more choice and convenience at a time when many are travelling to reunite with family and friends,” Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal stated.

Air India will operate 20 flights a week between India and Canada during Winter 2026-27-10 Delhi-Toronto, three Mumbai-Toronto and seven Delhi-Vancouver services.

IndiGo to discontinue wide-body operations

The expansion comes as IndiGo prepares to discontinue its current wide -body operations from October 25. It will conclude its damp-lease agreement with Norway’s Norse Atlantic Airways on October 31, as reported by Reuters.

Norse Atlantic stated that all six Boeing 787-9 aircraft leased to IndiGo will be returned.

IndiGo’s Mumbai-Amsterdam service will shift from the leased Boeing 787-9 to an Airbus A321XLR from October 25. Its London Heathrow service will be temporarily suspended until the airline’s ordered Airbus A350-900 aircraft arrive.

Affected flyers will be offered alternative travel arrangements or refunds, where applicable.

Why is IndiGo pulling back?

IndiGo cited airspace constraints, higher fuel costs and currency pressures, which it said have impacted affected route efficiency, connectivity, schedules and competitiveness.

“The global aviation industry continues to navigate ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, necessitating a prudent deployment of resources in the short term while preserving long-term strategic objectives,” Abhijeet Dasgupta, SVP, Planning and Revenue Management at IndiGo, as quoted by PTI.

IndiGo is not abandoning its long-haul ambitions. It plans to continue expanding in Europe with A321XLR aircraft and eventually introduce its A350s.

Until then, Air India is set to enjoy a near-monopoly among Indian carriers in the wide-body long-haul segment, leaving travellers seeking such nonstop services with fewer domestic airline alternatives.