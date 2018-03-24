Hero MotoCorp begins work on Andhra Pradesh plant, to invest Rs 1,600 crore

The plant is expected to provide jobs to over 2,000 people directly. The company currently has five plants in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has laid the foundation stone for its 8th manufacturing plant at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh (near Sri City), the first in the southern region, on Friday in the presence of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. With this new plant, the company will achieve the milestone of crossing the 10 million units production mark per annum. Spread over 600 acres, the facility will have an installed capacity of 1.8 million units per annum to be achieved in three phases. The construction work will begin soon and the plant is expected to go on stream by December 2019, said Pawan Munjal, chairman, managing director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp. The plant is expected to provide jobs to over 2,000 people directly. The company currently has five plants in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

“The company currently has a combined installed capacity of 9.2 million units per annum, which is highest in the country now. Post commencement of this AP plant, the installed capacity will touch 11 million units per annum.

We are the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer for 17 years in a row and will create a landmark of crossing 10 million units per annum,” a beaming Munjal told the gathering at the foundation laying ceremony here on Friday. In addition to the company’s investment of Rs 1,600 crore, vendors/suppliers are expected to invest near Rs 1,600 crore and create close to 12,000 jobs at this site, Munjal said, adding, “The plant will make both bikes and scooters of existing line-ups as well new models.”