The Job

As CEO of Paisabazaar, my role is to build the business for the long term — balancing growth, consumer trust, and execution at scale. Personal finance is a high-trust category, so attention to detail matters enormously. So, my leadership style is fairly hands-on when it comes to strategy, sales, product experience, and consumer outcomes, but at the same time, I give teams autonomy and ownership. I believe in empowering people to make decisions and move fast, while staying aligned to a common purpose.

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The Weekdays

I usually start my mornings by spending some time with my son before heading to work – that sets me up for the rest of the day, providing energy and perspective before the pace of the day begins. The first couple of days of the week are typically packed with reviews and meetings till late evenings. A large part of my role also involves travelling to meet partner banks, which is critical for a marketplace platform like ours where deep partnerships are key to long-term growth.

The Weekend

Weekends are reserved for my three children – my two dogs and my two-year-old son. A lot of my time goes into simple things: taking them swimming, spending time outdoors, or just being fully present with family. I’m also an avid chess player and play online whenever I have some time to myself on weekends.

The Toys

Definitely my phone. I use it for almost everything – work, reviewing consumer journeys on our platform, payments, communication, and increasingly AI tools, which have become a big part of how I think, work, and solve problems every day.

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The Logos

One brand I have genuinely started admiring is RuPay. Enabling UPI payments on RuPay was an absolute masterstroke. It’s a strong example of how scale follows naturally when a product creates genuine consumer value.

The author is the CEO, Paisabazaar