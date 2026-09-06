East Central Railway is moving ahead with plans for a major railway infrastructure project in the Koderma Detour section, inviting bids for works estimated at around Rs 4,039.75 crore.

The project is related to construction of a new double railway line, along with tunnels, viaducts, bridges and other supporting infrastructure. It is part of the Sonnagar -Andal third and fourth line project and falls under the Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway.

As per the official East Central Railway document, the package covers a roughly 26-km stretch of the Koderma Detour section, where a new-double-line track will be built to Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) loading standards.

Key details

Estimated project value: Around Rs 4,039.75 crore

Major works: New double line, tunnels, viaducts and bridges

Project: Koderma Detour section of Sonnagar- Andal 3rd and 4th line

Bid deadline: 5th January, 2027 at 3:30 pm

What is planned under the Koderma rail project?

The project deals with considerably more than lying railway tracks. The selected contractor will undertake a range of construction works required for the double-line section.

The scope includes viaducts, tunnels, viaducts, bridges and cut-and-cover sections. It also provides for animal underpasses, road under bridges/limited height subways (RUB/LHS), railway buildings, earthwork, retaining walls and other associated works.

The work will be carried out under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

Tunnels and bridges form a key part of the project

Tunnelling will be an essential component of the proposed works. The bid document includes underground excavation for main tunnels, cross passages and escape tunnels. It will also provides for supporting works such as drainage and ventilation during tunnel construction along with other related activities.

The wider project scope also includes major and minor bridges and viaducts, making these structures another crucial part of the construction work.

How much will the Koderma project cost?

East Central Railway has mentioned the advertised approximate value at Rs 4,039.75 crore. the earnest money required from bidder is around Rs 80.79 crore. The document provides a 1,600 day completion period for the contracted works.

When is the deadline for bids?

The bid amount was listed on September 4, 2026 whereas the bidding process is slated to start on December 22, 2026. Bids can be submitted till January 5, 2027 at 3:30 pm.

East Central Railway has also scheduled two-pre-bud conferences, the first is on September 29 and the second one is on October 22, 2026. The project is at present at the bidding stage.