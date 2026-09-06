The GST Council’s 57th meeting has been rescheduled to October 7 after the original date of September 12 clashed with the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, according to government sources.

As is the usual practice, the officers’ meeting is likely to be held the previous day, sources said.

The Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, last met in September 2025, where the number of GST slabs were reduced to two from four earlier.

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The Council is expected to prioritise reducing litigation and take up issues related to input tax credit (ITC).

The Council can also take up the simplification in GST registration of businesses with tax credit of over Rs 2.5 lakh per month. In August, Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) Member Sanjay Mangal said that the central and state governments were working on a uniform circular for registration of large businesses.

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At the last Council meeting, held on September 3, 2025, the four GST slabs of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%, were merged into a two-tier structure of 5% and 18%, along with 40% rate for ultra-luxury and sin goods. These changes came into effect on September 22, 2025.