Delhi-NCR ahead of Bangalore, Mumbai as the most online shopping savvy city

India’s largest online marketplace Snapdeal has announced its annual digital buying trends highlighting the consumer preferences and habits recorded on its platform for the year 2016.

As India leaped into a digital lifestyle, the sales recorded on Snapdeal for the year 2016 revealed that Delhi-NCR topped the charts as the most online shopping-savvy metro city in India, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai.

On the other hand, Pune emerged as a leader amongst all Tier I city shoppers. Demand continued to be robust from across India nearly 60 percent of the sales came from Tier II cities and beyond. Metros and Tier I cities accounted for 40 percent of the sales during the year. Mirroring the rising penetration of smartphones, 82 percent of the traffic came from the mobile platforms (app and m-site).

“We are rapidly expanding our assortment in line with the needs and expectations of our existing users and also to cater to the next 100 million online shoppers from across India,” said Senior VP (Business) Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha.

Snapdeal offers the widest range of products across 1000+ categories fulfilling all kind of consumers’ needs. Interestingly, Personal Care & Grooming stood out as a popular category among men, witnessing a 58 percent increase mostly in metro regions.