ARAI, Cognizant to jointly develop autonomous vehicles

Automotive Research Association of India, cognizant

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and Cognizant Technology Solutions have started work on autonomous vehicle technologies.

The first of their prototypes was showcased during the Symposium for International Automotive Technology at ARAI Pune.

The prototype demonstrated is capable of making decisions based on its surroundings such as lane-keeping, signal and signage reading, and obstacle detection, and will evolve as both organisations work towards the next milestones in the engagement.

ARAI and Cognizant demonstrated the initial R&D work to Anant Gete, minister of heavy industries and public enterprises and Vishvajit Sahay, joint secretary, department of heavy industry, ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises.

The technology is powered by smart sensing using stereo cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors; intelligent adaptive control for speed, distance and direction control; and efficient actuation for accelerator, brake and steering.

The building blocks of the programme include vehicle navigation, driver assist, decision making and vehicle control.

They are using the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems model for the programme.