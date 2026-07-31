A donor heart travelled by train for the first time in India, moving from Surat to Ahmedabad aboard the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express. The heart reached surgeons at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in time for a successful transplant, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The successful operation marks a new chapter in the use of India’s railway network for emergency healthcare services. The mission showcased how high-speed rail can support time-sensitive medical transportation where every minute can make the difference between life and death.

A heartbeat of hope, delivered on time!



For the first time, a 'live human heart' was transported by Vande Bharat Express from Surat to Ahmedabad for a life-saving transplant.

A remarkable example of seamless coordination between Indian Railways and State Administration- where… pic.twitter.com/eFx7IRuquD — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 31, 2026

The donor heart was transported aboard train no. 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express. Authorities ensured that it reached the hospital within the required viability period for transplantation.

How did Indian Railways transport donor heart?

Transporting a donor heart requires careful planning because the organ remains suitable for transplantation only for a limited period after retrieval. To complete the mission successfully, Indian Railways worked closely with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Gujarat State Police and medical teams.

Officials coordinated every stage of the journey, from collecting the donor heart in Surat to its final delivery at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

After the train reached Ahmedabad Railway Station, the Railway Protection Force and Gujarat State Police created a dedicated Green Corridor from platform no. 1 to the hospital. This route allowed the ambulance carrying the donor heart to travel without traffic interruptions so doctors could begin the transplant procedure as quickly as possible.

The coordinated operation ensured that the organ reached the recipient hospital safely and within the critical time window required for a successful transplant.

Importance of mission

According to the Ministry of Railways, “The landmark mission showcased the speed, punctuality and reliability of Vande Bharat Express while highlighting the growing role of Indian Railways in supporting critical healthcare services and emergency medical transportation.”

Speaking after the successful operation, Ahmedabad Divisional railway manager Ved Prakash said the mission reflected Indian Railways’ commitment to serving society beyond its traditional transport role.

“This is a moment of immense pride and satisfaction for Indian Railways. The successful transportation of a live donor heart from Surat to Ahmedabad through Vande Bharat Express demonstrates our commitment to serving society beyond conventional passenger and freight transportation,” he said.

He added that teamwork among all agencies played a crucial role in the operation. “In such life-saving missions, every minute is crucial. The excellent coordination among Indian Railways, RPF, Gujarat State Police and the medical teams ensured the success of this mission. Contributing towards saving a human life is not only our responsibility but also our highest duty towards service and humanity,” Ved Prakash said.

Indian Railways also thanked the Railway Protection Force, Gujarat State Police, doctors, organ transplant coordinators and railway officials who participated in the operation. Their coordinated efforts ensured that the complex mission was completed without delay.

The success of the operation also demonstrates how railway infrastructure can support emergency healthcare beyond conventional transport services. Fast trains, better connectivity and coordinated emergency planning can help improve access to life-saving medical treatment in different parts of the country.