Amazon India’s seller base swells 160% in 2016

The just concluded calendar year 2016 has proved to be a good one for Amazon and its sellers worldwide. The Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service has delivered more than 2 billion items for sellers worldwide. In India, Amazon India’s seller base increased nearly 160% in 2016, the company said on Thursday.

Amazon.in till date attracted over 1,40,000 sellers across India to the marketplace. With over 50% of the seller base residing in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns across the country, 90% of the sellers on the platform use Amazon.in’s logistics and fulfilment services, the company claimed.

According to data released by Amazon on Thursday, sellers from India received orders from customers residing in some remote parts of the country such as Fazilka in Punjab, Gariyaband in Chhattisgarh, Kiphire and Longleng in Nagaland, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansri in Arunachal Pradesh and Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh to countries like US, UK, Canada and Mexico among others.

Amazon’s global selling programme also witnessed tremendous success in 2016 by empowering over 18,000 Indian sellers to offer over 25 million Made in India products to hundreds of millions of Amazon’s worldwide customers.

Amazon India helped several homegrown brands such as Amul, Liberty, Biba, Fab India and Manyavar, Himalaya, 24 Organic Mantra and Fit & Glow among others to take their Make in India products international and debut on Amazon.com.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales Indian sellers witnessed over 50% growth in GMS as compared to the year before. About 50% of sellers who participated in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales hailed from Tier-2 cities in India such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra, Surat, Karur, Indore, Roorkee and Sanganer among others.

Indian sellers witnessed over 3X growth in sales during the Thanksgiving week over the same period last year. Over 250 sellers joined the Crorepati club in October post the Great Indian Festival and over 15,000 sellers witnessed their biggest sale days during Diwali.