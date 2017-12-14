Amazon India ties up with Korea body for beauty products

The e-tailer under the beauty segment currently offers over 20 lakh products from over 19,000 brands for both men and women. (Reuters)

E-commerce company Amazon India on Wednesday announced its partnership with Korea Investment Trade Centre (KOTRA) in an effort to increase the number of beauty products sold on the platform. As part of the tie-up, Amazon, starting Wednesday, will sell seven Korean beauty brands including FaceShop, Dermal, Coony, Swanicoco, The Beauty Co and It’s Skin, among others, with plans to launch 10 more brands within three months. With this, Amazon India, with beauty as a category, would be directly competing with Nykaa and Purple. The e-tailer under the beauty segment currently offers over 20 lakh products from over 19,000 brands for both men and women.

“While Nykaa has a much wider selection of Korean beauty brands on its platform, we too have wide range of products. Now, with Korean brands being added on the platform, the offering would increase. As for pricing of these products are concerned, we have set extremely competitive prices, with the range starting from Rs 300 and going up to Rs 700 in case of creams, lotions, face masks and up to Rs 2,000 in case of high-end face serum and oil,” said Richa Gupta, category lead, beauty, Amazon India. Gupta said the aim is to add more beauty brands on the platform. The company is looking at signing some more similar alliances.

Amazon India claims that beauty as a category has grown 100% year-on-year, with 60% of the demand coming in from tier-II and III cities. As per the company, beauty category is one of the key categories for acquisition of new customers.

As part of its partnership with KOTRA, Amazon India has tied up with exclusive distributors of Korean beauty products in India. The company earns a commission from sale of these products on its platform. Amazon forayed into the beauty sector in October 2013.