The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited public comments on a commitment proposal submitted by PVR INOX to discontinue levying Virtual Print Fee (VPF) on film producers. The commitment proposal from PVR INOX follows a September 2025 prima facie order passed by CCI in which the commission had directed the investigation arm (Director General) to investigate the multiplex chain over alleged abuse of dominant position in connection with VPF.

Under the commitment proposal, PVR INOX will stop charging VPF, or any upfront payment, from all film producers, irrespective of the language of the film. The change will take effect 120 days after the CCI accepts the commitments.

To be sure, VPF is a charge levied by cinemas on film producers for screening digital films, covering part of equipment and technology costs.

PVR INOX has proposed two payment models from which film producers can choose. Under the first, producers would pay an exhibition service charge of Rs 450 per show on standard screens and Rs 600 on premium screens. The rates would fall to Rs 250 and Rs 350, respectively, after 60 shows. Under the second model, producers can opt for a revenue-sharing arrangement under which their share of net box-office collections would be reduced by no more than 7.5% from the existing rate.

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The new framework would remove upfront payments altogether. PVR INOX has proposed keeping the arrangement in place indefinitely, with the charges subject to a review every three years to account for changes in its costs. The CCI has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders by October 2026.

Since the CCI introduced the commitment framework in 2024, major companies, including Google InterGlobe Aviation, and PVR INOX, have submitted commitment applications.