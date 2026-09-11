Delhi commuters should plan their journeys carefully on Friday, September 11, as traffic movement will be regulated on several important roads for the BRICS Summit 2026. As per the Delhi Traffic Police Advisory, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place from 2 pm to 8:30 pm on September 11. The traffic plan spans more than 35 roads and 22 diversion points, including key stretches around South, Central, and New Delhi. The summit is being conducted at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from September 11 to 13.

Delhi traffic advisory: Which roads will be impacted?

Commuters travelling through Central and South Delhi should factor in additional travel time. According to the advisory shared by Delhi Traffic Police on X, the affected roads include:

Sardar Patel Marg, Akbar Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Janpath, Brig Hoshiar Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Ashoka Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Panchsheel Marg, Satya Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Mathura Road, Kemal Ataturk Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Road, Kemal Ataturk Marg, Janpath, Press Enclave Road, Panchsheel Marg, Afroca Avenue Road, Josef Broz Tito Marg, Satya Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Lala Bahadur Shastri Marg, Niti Marg and Tees January Marg.

Key diversion points commuters should know

The police have identified 22 diversion points. Here are some of the important changes motorists need to keep in mind:

Diversion point Movement not allowed towards Alternative/important route Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk Mathura Road, Tilak Marg BSZ Marg/IP Marg/Delhi Gate/Sikandara Road, depending on destination Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle CP C-Hexagon, Outer Circle CP Outer Circle and other arterial roads, except Janpath Janpath/Connaught Place C-Hexagon from Outer Circle CP Alternative routes include Kali Bari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Panchkuian, Minto and Barakhamba roads Patel Chowk Windsor Place and RBI on Sansad Marg Ashoka Road-GPO or Sansad Marg-CP, depending on destination Dhaula Kuan Flyover Sardar Patel Marg Ring Road; airport/Gurgaon traffic via NH-48/Gurgaon Road Moti Bagh Flyover Shanti Path Ring Road; airport/Gurgaon traffic via Rao Tula Ram Marg Under Lodhi Flyover Mathura Road towards Bharat Mandapam Lodhi Road/Barapullah Flyover and other designated routes Ring Road/Bhairon Road Bhairon Marg Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan or Rajghat Mandi House Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Copernicus Marg Barakhamba Road or Sikandara Marg

Heading to IGI Airport? Plan extra time

Passengers travelling to IGI Airport should be particularly careful while planning their journeys.

At Dhaula Kuan Flyover, vehicles will not be permitted towards Sardar Patel Marg whereas airport and Gurgaon-bound commuters have been directed towards NH-48/Gurgaon Road.

At Moti Bagh Flyover, traffic towards Shanti Path will be curtailed. Those who are heading towards South West Delhi, Gurgaon, or IGI Airport can opt for Rao Tula Ram Marg as specified in the advisory.

Connaught Place commuters should check routes

Traffic restrictions will also impact parts of the Connaught Place area.

Vehicles at Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle CP will face restrictions towards C-Hexagon and Outer Circle CP, whereas traffic from Outer Circle CP towards C-Hexagon will also be confined at Janpath/Connaught Place.

At Patel Chowk, vehicles will not be allowed towards Windsor Place and RBI on Sansad Marg during the restricted period.

What Delhi Traffic Police told commuters

Delhi Traffic Police have asked people to plan journeys beforehand, allow additional travel time and use designated diversion routes

“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro,” the traffic police said in its advisory. It has also asked motorists to follow instructions from traffic personnel.

The police added that emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage.